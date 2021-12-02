Ghislaine Maxwell Accuser Says Epstein Introduced Her To Trump At 14

Photo: Getty Images

One of the four women claiming they were "groomed" for sex by Ghislaine Maxwell said disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein introduced her to former President Donald Trump when she was only 14 years old.

The woman, who has been identified by the pseudonym ' Jane ,' testified at Maxwell's trial in New York City on Wednesday (December 1) and revealed that she met Trump during a visit to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida in the 1990s, though not alleging any improper behavior by the future president or specifying any reason why she was at the resort at the time during the cross-examination, NBC News reports.

“Mr. Epstein introduced you to Donald Trump, correct?” asked Laura Menninger , Maxwell's defense attorney.

“Yes,” Jane replied.

Jane acknowledged that she participated in the Miss Tenn USA beauty pageant associated with Trump in 1998, though didn't specify whether that occurred before or after the Mar-a-Lago meeting discussed in the courtroom on Wednesday.

NBC News reached out for comment from the former president, but didn't receive an immediate reply from his representatives at the time of publication on Wednesday.

Trump had previously referred to Epstein as a "terrific guy" but later told reporters he was "not a fan" of him following Epstein's arrest in 2019.

Another accuser, Virginia Giuffre , who isn't part of the case, claimed Maxwell trafficked her to Prince Andrew, Duke of York when she was 17 years old as part of a civil lawsuit, which Andrew has denied publicly.

Jane also claimed she had previously been on one of Epstein's private plane flights with Prince Andrew during questioned on Wednesday.

Larry Visoki , a longtime pilot of Epstein's private planes, testified that he remembered meeting Jane on a flight but was unaware that she was a minor at the time while appearing in court on Tuesday (November 30).

Several other notable names were included on flight logs including former President Bill Clinton and Trump lawyer Alan Dershowitz , though no allegations of trafficking have been filed against either Clinton or Dershowitz.

Maxwell, 59, is accused of helping Epstein recruit and abuse four underage girls and pleaded not guilty to six charges, with her attorneys claiming she is being "scapegoated" by federal prosecutors because they can't try Epstein, a convicted sex offender, because he was found dead in a Manhattan jail cell while awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking in 2019.