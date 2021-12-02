Start10 1.97.1

Glary Utilities offers numerous powerful and easy-to-use system tools and utilities to fix, speed up, maintain and protect your PC. Glary Utilities allow you to clean common system junk files, as well as invalid registry entries and Internet traces. You can manage and delete browser add-ons, analyze disk space usage and find duplicate files. You can also view and manage installed shell extensions, encrypt your files from unauthorized access and use, split large files into smaller manageable files and then rejoin them. Furthermore, Glary Utilities includes the options to find, fix, or remove broken Windows shortcuts, manage the programs that start at Windows startup and uninstall software.

COMPUTERS ・ 5 DAYS AGO