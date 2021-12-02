ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Start10 1.97.1

By Razvan Serea
Neowin
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWindows 10 has brought back a start menu, but the focus is heavily on apps, which are preloaded and pre-organized and are viewed as tiles rather than in the simple list of programs in Windows 7. The start menu is there, but consumers may feel the brunt of this...

