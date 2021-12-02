ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Australian Police Recapture Three Teens Who Escaped COVID Quarantine Compound After Manhunt. They All Tested Negative

By Ailan Evans
Shore News Network
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Australian police successfully recaptured three teenagers who escaped from a quarantine facility Wednesday after they had tested negative for COVID-19. The teenagers scaled a fence to break out of the Centre for National Resilience in Howard Springs, Northern Territory, Australian police said, according to the BBC, where they were being held...

