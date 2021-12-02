Australian Police Recapture Three Teens Who Escaped COVID Quarantine Compound After Manhunt. They All Tested Negative
Australian police successfully recaptured three teenagers who escaped from a quarantine facility Wednesday after they had tested negative for COVID-19. The teenagers scaled a fence to break out of the Centre for National Resilience in Howard Springs, Northern Territory, Australian police said, according to the BBC, where they were being held...www.shorenewsnetwork.com
