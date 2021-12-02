ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keeping your pets healthy and happy

Eagle Veterinary Hospital knows that finding the right vet for your...

South Philly Review

Pets of the Week: Bring Emy and Elliot home together

Emy is a 2-year-old chi mix, while Elliot is a year-old, 9-pound domestic short-haired tabby cat. They are a bonded pair and will only be adopted together. They are both dog- and cat-savvy and kid-friendly. Emy is housebroken and pee-pad trained. Elliot is litter trained and must be a strictly indoor cat. Emy enjoys running in a yard but would be good going for walks, too.
APG of Wisconsin

Pet of the Week

Hello, all my new friends. My name is Trixie, what’s yours? Can you guess what kind of dog I am? If you can’t, you are not alone. I’m a Pyredoodle. That means my momma is a great Pyrenees and Daddy is a standard poodle. Did you know that we Pyredoodles are a rather uncommon breed? I mean, how many standard poodles do you know? For that matter, how many great Pyrenees have you met? And how many love affairs can you imagine there could possibly have been between star-struck lovers of those two breeds, even if it was an arranged marriage, if you know what I mean?
Vallejo Times-Herald

It’s important to keep your pets warm this winter

Winter is fast approaching, which means it’s time to bring out the heavy coats, rain jackets, boots and warm blankets for everyone in the family. But what about our pets? Most people, especially in temperate California, assume that our pets don’t need anything extra in the wintertime, that their fur and common sense is enough to protect them. But that’s often not the case.
yourerie

JET Pet: Cattle Dog Mix Puppies up for adoption

Tonight’s JET Pet is one of ten Cattle Dog Mix puppies at the ANNA Shelter. There is one boy and four girls left. Make sure you do your breed research because these dogs are bred for a purpose. She has a very active mind and is looking for someone who like to do agility or like to go hiking or herding. There will be times when she wants to be cuddled and be a puppy, but an active owner would likely be best.
Wiscnews.com

PETS OF WEEK: Sparky and Azule

Sparky is an Australian cattle dog/mix, 2 years, 8-months-old, surrendered when his owner passed away. He is very timid at first, but once trust is earned, he’s a buddy for life and very loving. He does pretty well walking on a leash with minimum pulling and would prefer a home without cats and would be okay with a small dog companion. He is housebroken, neutered and current on vaccinations.
Herald-Dispatch

Adopt a pet

NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Sunflower is a domestic, long-haired female that was found as a stray. She is estimated to be 8 to 10 months old and is a petite 5 pounds. NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: She is very friendly, loves to be held and cuddled, and always “makes biscuits.”
WISH-TV

Holiday pet gift ideas

As we scramble to find the perfect gifts, it’s important to remember our furry friends. Kristen Levine, pet expert, joined us today with cool holiday gift suggestions for precious pooches and cuddly kitties. Levine is also the co-author of a book called: pampered pets on a budget. For more information...
GraysHarborTalk

Adopt-A-Pet Dog of the Week: Echo

Meet Echo! She is a 1-year-old, 45-pound, border collie. Echo is a sweet young dog with a happy though reserved disposition. Echo is a very smart herding dog. She has a lot of energy and would enjoy living on a farm with a nice fenced-in yard. Echo would do best as an only pet. She has lived with horses in the past. A secure fenced yard is required to keep her safe and happy.
livingsnoqualmie.com

Tips to Keep Your Pets Safe During the Upcoming Holiday Season

When the holiday season craziness starts, it’s easy to forget some of the dangers that lurk for our pets. There are many common but easily forgotten hazards this time of year. Since the pandemic appears to have exacerbated the problems of an overworked and understaffed veterinary community, emergency vet choices...
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

Officials share tips for observing happy, healthy holiday

As the community gears up for an active holiday season, local and state officials urge the public to practice safe habits both in the home and on the roads. For those who choose to visit relatives over the Thanksgiving holiday, there are a few precautions that can be taken against the spread of viruses, such as maintaining clean hands, masking when appropriate and considering hosting gatherings…
Jackson Hole Radio

Thanksgiving tips for your pets

Tomorrow is Thanksgiving Day. For many, it is a time for a special dinner for the family and oftentimes, guests as well. Jackson Hole Radio Veterinary Correspondent Dr. Stephanie Ninnemann sounds some cautions during this celebration for pet owners. At the top of the list, pets should not be fed table scraps either from the table or in the kitchen. However, some other seemingly harmless foods can be harmful to pets and should never be given to them.
FOX 21 Online

‘Can Do Canines’ Offers Tips to Keep Your Pets Safe Throughout the Holidays

DULUTH, Minn. – Minnesota-based ‘Can Do Canines’ is offering a list of tips and tricks to follow in order to make sure your pets have a safe and ER-free holiday season. “Holidays can be stressful, and your dog may pick up on that too. New smells, tempting foods, and strangers in the home may all lead to higher stress levels for your dog,” said Shenna Lemche, training manager with Can Do Canines.
KFVS12

Keeping pets from thanksgiving food

Watch Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. 11/22. While thanksgiving is approaching Gov. Beshear urges residents to be safe. Homes get repaired by USDA grant. Shooting investigation in Cape Girardeau. Stories of the Heartland - Randy Barnhouse. Updated: 13 hours ago. This week we are joined by Randy Barnhouse, author of...
NBC4 Columbus

Poinsettia 101, Keep Your Holiday Blooms Happy

Sponsored Content by OSU College of Food, Agricultural & Environmental Sciences. The experts at OSU tell us what we need to know to keep these holiday blooms thriving. Plus details on an upcoming poinsettia sale. WEBSITE: Extension Today.
who13.com

Perfect presents for your pets

You can’t forget about your best friend when it comes to Christmas this year. Pet Supplies Plus has everything you need for your fur babies. Carlie Paxton shares the top toys and treats. Pet Supplies Plus has three convenient locations in the metro: 4211 Fleur Drive and 4371 Merle Hay...
