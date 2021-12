Loudoun County will continue to offer free weekly COVID-19 testing in December, on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at a different location each week. Health officials encourage anyone who thinks they may have been exposed to COVID-19 to get tested, along with anyone exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue and a new loss of taste or smell. Anyone who traveled for the Thanksgiving holiday or plans to travel for the December holidays and gather with family and friends is also encouraged to get tested a few days before and after traveling or gathering in groups.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO