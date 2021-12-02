100 West Meadows Dr

Updated Brick Ranch in Madison, NC! - Beautifully updated brick ranch! Fresh paint, refinished hardwood floors upstairs, new carpet, updated kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, new vinyl, cabinets and countertops. Upstairs has a large living area, 3 bedrooms, and 2.5 bathrooms. Large deck located off kitchen area. Lots of storage throughout home! Finished basement with full bathroom, washer and dryer hookups, large den with a wet bar, and three good size rooms that could be used for office space, game room or additional storage! Backyard has small fenced in area that can be accessed from deck or yard. Tenant will need to supply refrigerator. Tenant pays utilities. Smoking outdoors only. Renters insurance policy required.
Comments / 0