Real Estate

100 West Meadows Dr

News Argus
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome Home!! - The West Meadows Apartments community is conveniently located within walking distance to shopping, restaurants and recreation. Our...

www.thenewsargus.com

wiltonbulletin.com

Condominium in Meadow Farms sells for $275,000

A seller has sold a 1,431-square-foot condominium built in 1985 located on 19 Garden path. in Farmington. The deed was signed on November 15, 2021. The $275,000 purchase price works out to $192 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms and four baths. These nearby units have also recently...
FARMINGTON, CT
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

421 Park Hill Drive

This well-appointed office condo features 3000 SFT on the main level, and 1250 unfinished SFT in the walk-out basement. There are 9 treatment/exam rooms as well as offices, area for a potential nurses station, and more. The unfinished basement with tall ceilings and natural light is accessible via indoor staircase, exterior staircase and exterior ramp. There's plumbing in the basement for a full bath. The property is larger than most in the Park Hill center, at .40 acre, providing the possibility for expansion of the building footprint. With average rents for this type of space around $22 NNN PSF, it's much more affordable to own your space. The most recent sale in the development was at $340 PSF, without a basement and on a smaller lot.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
themunchonline.com

420 D St SE

Beautiful Capitol Hill Townhouse - 4 Bedrooms/4 Bathrooms - 2 blocks to Eastern Market Metro - Welcome to Ebenezer Flats a Luxury Historic Capitol Hill Corner Unit Row House - Fully renovated bright and modern 2 unit townhouse. Unit B has 4 bedrooms, each with it's own bathroom. HUGE kitchen, dining and living space. 1 bedroom on main floor, three bedrooms lower level. FAB LOCATION! Two blocks to Eastern Market Metro (Blue, Orange, Silver line) .8 mile to the Capitol. Easy access to all the great surrounding restaurants, nightlife, 395/295.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
News Argus

4314 Stokesdale Ave.

House Between Winston Salem & Walkertown Off Hwy 158 - Beautifully remodeled house. Laminate flooring is new (no carpet), new paint, kitchen countertops and some bathroom fixtures. 3 bedrooms with an extra room for an office or small den, 2 full baths, detached garage. Screened porch in back. No smoking. 1 small pet under 20 pounds will be considered with a non-refundable pet fee. Background/credit check (600 minimum credit score).
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
oucampus.org

7325 W Jenan Dr

3 bedroom 2 bathroom with a Den in south Peoria is available for immediate move in! - 3 bedroom 2 bathroom with a Den in south Peoria is available for immediate move in! Den/Office could easily be used as 4th bedroom. This home was just newly remodeled. It has new interior paint, new ceiling fans and light fixtures. It also includes brand new appliances, counter tops and a kitchen island. It also has a back patio with rocked backyard. It has a brick fireplace and a large Master Bedroom with 2 closets and private entrance to backyard This house is close to Peoria schools, restaurants, shopping, and highway access.
MATC Times

N114W15846 Sylvan Circle

Spacious 2 bedroom in Germantown with garage included! - Nice 2 bedroom available with spacious closets, a large kitchen with ample counter space and appliances. This unit has mosaic tile upgrades in kitchen and bath as well as new hardwood floors in the living area. This unit also comes with a garage space. Immaculate building with beautiful laundry facilities. Very quiet location with great on-site manager. Cats ok. Very close to Sendiks, Walgreens, 2 banks and several restaurants. Call now for a showing!
GERMANTOWN, WI
News Argus

795 Dan Valley Road

Updated Brick Ranch in Madison, NC! - Beautifully updated brick ranch! Fresh paint, refinished hardwood floors upstairs, new carpet, updated kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, new vinyl, cabinets and countertops. Upstairs has a large living area, 3 bedrooms, and 2.5 bathrooms. Large deck located off kitchen area. Lots of storage throughout home! Finished basement with full bathroom, washer and dryer hookups, large den with a wet bar, and three good size rooms that could be used for office space, game room or additional storage! Backyard has small fenced in area that can be accessed from deck or yard. Tenant will need to supply refrigerator. Tenant pays utilities. Smoking outdoors only. Renters insurance policy required.
MADISON, NC
News Argus

3816-C Country Club Road

Extra Nice Main Level 1-Bedroom at Salem Square - This main level condo overlooks a pretty and serene courtyard! Large living room, dining, kitchen and large bedroom with a huge closet. Bath has a linen closet. Community has a pool. Central heat and air with heat pump. Hot and cold water provided. Tenant pays electricity. One-year lease. No inside smoking; pet considered.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Argus

2079 QUEEN STREET

2079 Queen St-3BR/2BA-Ardmore Home!!! - 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Living & Dining Rooms, S/R/DW/MW, W/D, Hardwood & Laminate Floors, 2 Zone Gas Heat & Central A/C, Wet Basement, Driveway & On Street Parking, Detached Storage Building. $900.00 Deposit with Excellent Credit & 10 Days Free Rent!!!. Pet Policy: 1 Months...
HOUSE RENT
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

558 Highland Towne Lane

FRESHLY PAINTED - NEW KITCHEN APPLIANCES - NEW FLOORING ON MAIN LEVEL! Fabulous location convenient to schools, shopping and historic town of Warrenton and within easy access to Routes 29, 211, 15, and 17. Well maintained 3 level, 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath townhouse. Enter large main level (16x16) living room. Kitchen features new appliances, lots of counter space, in kitchen dining area which opens to 192 sf deck. Main level has powder room. Upper level master bedroom with 2 walk-in closets and full bathroom. Two more bedrooms and a full bath on upper level. Lower level has an carpeted office, full bathroom and large (15x14) family room opening to patio and rear fenced yard. There is also has a utility and laundry nook. Internet access available through Comcast. Comfortable natural gas heat. Almost new gas furnace and water heater installed in 2020. Home has a security alarm system.
WARRENTON, VA
News Argus

357 Royal Fern Dr

BRAND NEW CLEMMONS 4 Bed / 2.5 Bath 2-car garage - Be the first to enjoy this brand-new home in Clemmons. Located in Arcadia area off Hwy 150, with Davidson County Schools. Features a main level primary bedroom with on-suite bathroom with a large vanity and lien closet. The kitchen features granite countertops and all black appliances. A fireplace to enjoy in the living room and a deck on the rear of the home. The upstairs has 3 bedrooms and a common area loft area between the bedrooms. All electric utilities here. Large attached 2-car garage. Neighborhood playground. Don’t delay this one will not be around long!
REAL ESTATE
News Argus

2158 Cliffvale Dr

Coming soon! We expect to make this home available for showing on 01/01/2022. this home is currently being renting by another resident. Please respect their privacy and do not disturb. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 2-story with 4 bedrooms and double garage, 2-story house with approx. 2100...
HIGH POINT, NC
News Argus

601 Aspen Place

Lovely 2br 2bath condo near WFU! - Property Id: 59474. Wonderful two bedroom, two bathroom lower level condo. Huge great room with fireplace and wood beams. Opens to large deck with. private storage. Butler's window into living room from kitchen. Big master bedroom closet with a large walk-in bathroom with...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
News Argus

1428 Glade Street

1428-1 Glade Street - One bedroom apartment with stove/refrigerator/dishwasher/microwave, gas heat & water heater, central AC, hardwood & vinyl flooring, stack washer/dryer, and water is included with rent. Call our office if you are interested at 336-722-1137!. We conditionally allow pets with a onetime, non-refundable pet fee. Dog breed must...
HOUSE RENT
News Argus

2648 Philip Street

2648 Philip Street - 3BR, 2 BATH, S/R/DW/MW, HT PUMP, A/C, HDWDS/LAMINATE, W/D CONN, FENCED BACK YARD,. Call our office if you are interested at 336-722-1137!. We conditionally allow pets with a onetime, non-refundable pet fee. Dog breed must be approved. Apartments have a 20 LB weight restriction on pets.
ADVOCACY
News Argus

4230 Church Hill Rd

Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath one level home with garage on Church Hill Road - Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath one level home with 1 car attached garage on Church Hill Road. Spacious open floor plan and sunroom with lots of natural light. Kitchen includes brand new appliances. New flooring and new lighting fixtures throughout. Back patio located off the sunroom. Laundry room is through kitchen with washer and dryer hookups.
HOUSE RENT
News Argus

125 Jazer Lane

3 bedroom 2 bath home convenient to downtown Winston-Salem - 3 bedroom 2 bath home convenient to downtown Winston-Salem. This well kept home has a freshly painted and beautiful front porch. Living room is open to the dining area and kitchen. The kitchen includes all major appliances and beautiful cabinets. Off of the kitchen in the backyard is a nice deck. There is a lot of storage room throughout the house!
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
thexunewswire.com

1169 Western Avenue,

1169 Western Ave 2BR/1BA (West Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Come see our cozy 2BR/1BA home located on the West Side of Hamilton, right off of Main St close to food and shopping! This property has an updated kitchen, dishwasher, an updated bathroom, w/d hookups, a full basement, a 1 car detached garage, front porch, deck, and a beautiful yard!! Visit us at BBrents.com to apply!!
HAMILTON, OH
News Argus

1408 Wendover Dr

Right around the corner, near everywhere you want to be! Three bedroom, 1.5 bath house in High Point - Wonderfully maintained three bedroom, 1.5 bath in a lovely neighborhood. Screened in porch in a private backyard, parquet and hard wood flooring will welcome you home from a busy day at work or play. Enjoy all that beautiful High Point, NC has to offer! Acceptable credit & background, sufficient income required. Good rental references appreciated. Renters insurance required. Call (336) 815-5251 x29 for more info or to schedule a viewing.
HIGH POINT, NC
News Argus

1619 Lexington Ave

Thomasville 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Fully Renovated - Thomasville incredible property located on a dead-end street with tons of space. Income must be 3x the monthly rental amount. Pets allowed with approval and deposit. Do not accept Section 8 vouchers. Offered by Acorn + Oak Triad Property Management. Contact Aleka...
THOMASVILLE, NC

