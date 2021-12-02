100 West Meadows Dr

This well-appointed office condo features 3000 SFT on the main level, and 1250 unfinished SFT in the walk-out basement. There are 9 treatment/exam rooms as well as offices, area for a potential nurses station, and more. The unfinished basement with tall ceilings and natural light is accessible via indoor staircase, exterior staircase and exterior ramp. There's plumbing in the basement for a full bath. The property is larger than most in the Park Hill center, at .40 acre, providing the possibility for expansion of the building footprint. With average rents for this type of space around $22 NNN PSF, it's much more affordable to own your space. The most recent sale in the development was at $340 PSF, without a basement and on a smaller lot.

