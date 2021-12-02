ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

These people can expect a surprise stimulus check worth $285 or more before the holidays

 2 days ago
Residents in Maine may qualify for a stimulus check worth $285 or more before 2022.

These surprise payments were announced in Nov.

As part of the Maine Disaster Relief Program, checks worth $285 or more will go out to over 500,000 workers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The budget is $149.8 million dollars and will go to residents that chose to still work through the pandemic.

The payments began in Nov. and will continue until Dec. 31.

How do you qualify for the payment and when is it arriving?

In order to qualify you needed to file your Maine income tax return by Oct. 31. The tax return must show you were a resident of Maine for the entire year.

Your AGI must be under $150,000 if filing jointly, $112,500 if filing as head of household, and $75,000 if filing as single.

You cannot be claimed as a dependent on someone else’s taxes for the 2020 tax year.

Checks began going out Dec. 15. Six batches will go out in all.

The final checks are expected to arrive before Dec. 31.

The only form of payment is with paper checks.

If you did not get your check by Jan. 31, call the Maine Revenue Services at 207-624-9924.

Proof of eligibility is required by March 31, 2022, and if it’s determined you’re eligible then you’ll get a check by June 30, 2022.

