Russia Could Take Legal Action Against NASA Astronaut Accused of Drilling Hole in Spacecraft

By Robert Lea
Newsweek
 4 days ago
In 2018 a 2-millimeter hole was discovered in the Russian Soyuz spacecraft docked at the ISS. Russian authorities have passed the results of an investigation to law...

US Break News

The American F-35 has clear superiority over the Russian Su-57

The American F-35 fighter has clear superiority over the Russian Su-57 aircraft. Such conclusions were presented by the Westernmilitaryexpert Chris Osborne. Many details about the technical characteristics and capabilities of the Russian Su-57 fighter are unknown and based on publicly available information, it is quite difficult to judge the real strength of this aircraft. According to Chris Osborne, if we study the media information about this car, then comparison with the American F-35 will not be in its favor. This is reported by the publication The National Interest (NI).
teslarati.com

SpaceX fires up rocket for second NASA spacecraft launch in two weeks

SpaceX says it has successfully static fired Falcon 9 ahead of the company’s second scientific NASA spacecraft launch in just two weeks. On November 24th, SpaceX successfully launched the small Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) spacecraft, marking Falcon 9’s first direct interplanetary launch and the rocket’s first flight-proven mission for NASA’s Launch Service Program (LSP). Now, as early as 1am EST (06:00 UTC) on Thursday, December 9th, SpaceX is on track to launch an even tinier NASA spacecraft known as the Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer or IXPE. A telescope designed to survey some of the most extreme environments in the known universe, IXPE was originally meant to launch on the small but expensive and oft-delayed Pegasus XL rocket and weighs about 325 kilograms (720 lb) as a result.
AFP

Russia to send Japanese tycoon to ISS in return to space tourism

Russia on Wednesday will send Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa to the International Space Station in a move marking Moscow's return to the now booming space tourism business after a decade-long break. One of Japan's richest men, Maezawa, 46, will blast off from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan accompanied by his assistant Yozo Hirano. On Sunday morning, their Soyuz spacecraft with a Japanese flag and an "MZ" logo for Maezawa's name was moved onto the launch pad in unusually wet weather for Baikonur, an AFP journalist saw. The mission will end a decade-long pause in Russia's space tourism programme that has not accepted tourists since Canada's Cirque du Soleil co-founder Guy Laliberte in 2009.
Ars Technica

After a “thorough review,” NASA awards additional astronaut flights to SpaceX

NASA has announced that it will purchase three additional flights for its astronauts to the International Space Station on SpaceX's Crew Dragon vehicle. The announcement, posted on the space agency's website late on Friday afternoon, follows a "request for information" issued by NASA in October seeking the additional transportation to keep "uninterrupted" US access to the space station.
Advanced Television

OneWeb next launch on Dec 27

Russia’s Roscomos space agency says that the next batch of OneWeb satellites will launch on December 27th, subject to the usual weather conditions. Roscosmos Chief Dmitry Rogozin, talking at the EAEU business forum Space Integration on Decenber 3rd, said: “The launch of a Soyuz-2.1b rocket with OneWeb satellites is planned for December 27.”
Spaceflight Now

SpaceX resumes work on Starship launch pad at Kennedy Space Center

If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further. Elon Musk, SpaceX’s founder and chief executive, says crews...
TheConversationAU

Private space stations are coming. Will they be better than their predecessors?

A new era of space stations is about to kick off. NASA has announced three commercial space station proposals for development, joining an earlier proposal by Axiom Space. These proposals are the first attempts to create places for humans to live and work in space outside the framework of government space agencies. They’re part of what has been called “Space 4.0”, where space technology is driven by commercial opportunities. Many believe this is what it will take to get humans to Mars and beyond. There are currently two occupied space stations in low Earth orbit (less than 2,000km above Earth’s surface), both...
The Verge

NASA announces 10 new astronaut candidates who could fly to the Moon someday

Today, NASA announced the selection of its newest class of astronauts: six men and four women chosen from more than 12,000 people who applied to the space agency in March of 2020. Once they train and become full astronauts, these selectees have some exciting spaceflight opportunities ahead of them, potentially including flights to the Moon someday.
Gephardt Daily

U.S. Space Force experimental satellite launch postponed to Tuesday

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 6 (UPI) — A U.S. Space Force plan to launch a cluster of experimental satellites from Florida, including a NASA laser communications spacecraft, has been delayed to early Tuesday morning. United Launch Alliance rescheduled liftoff of the STP-3 mission aboard an Atlas V rocket during a window...
CBS Miami

Florida Native Luke Delaney Joins NASA’s New Astronaut Class Of 2021

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — NASA has chosen 10 new astronaut candidates from a field of more than 12,000 applicants to represent the United States and work for humanity’s benefit in space and one of them is a Florida native. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson introduced the members of the 2021 astronaut class, the first new class in four years, during an event at Ellington Field near NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, where the candidates will spend the majority of the next two years training beginning in January 2022. NASA’s 2021 Astronaut Candidate Class includes (from left) US Air Force Maj. Nichole Ayers, Christopher...
scitechdaily.com

NASA’s Laser Communications Relay Demonstration – Bringing Optical Speeds to the Final Frontier

Our televisions and computer screens display news, movies, and shows in high-definition, allowing viewers a clear and vibrant experience. Fiber optic connections send laser light densely packed with data through cables to bring these experiences to users. NASA and commercial aerospace companies are applying similar technologies to space communications, bringing...
Digital Trends

Space tourist reveals ‘unusual training’ for this week’s mission to ISS

A billionaire businessman heading to the International Space Station (ISS) this week has revealed some unusual training routines for his upcoming mission. Japanese entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa, who made his fortune in online fashion retail, is believed to have paid tens of millions of dollars to ride aboard a Russian Soyuz spacecraft to the ISS on Wednesday, December 8. He’s also the guy hoping to go on a flyby of the moon in 2023.
parabolicarc.com

Preparations Continue at Baikonur for Japanese Billionaire’s Launch to International Space Station

BAIKONUR COSMODROME, Kazakhstan (Roscosmos PR) — Baikonur Cosmodrome continues preparations for launching the Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket with the Soyuz MS-20 crewed spacecraft. On the previous day, the Soyuz-2.1a/Soyuz MS-20 rocket was rolled out to the Site 31 launchpad (‘Vostok’), after which Roscosmos specialists conducted work on the L-3 day schedule, no issues were revealed.
Space.com

NASA just ordered megarocket boosters for moon missions through 2031

NASA just awarded a contract worth $3.19 billion to build rocket boosters for future moon missions, meant for Artemis moon missions through 2031. The new award builds on a previous 2020 contract authorizing Northrop Grumman to prepare for production and building twin boosters for the next six Space Launch System megarocket flights following Artemis 3, which will bring the program through Artemis 9.
CBS Denver

Coloradan Nichole Ayers Chosen For NASA’s New Astronaut Candidate Class

(CBS4) – NASA has selected a 32-year-old woman who calls Colorado home as one of 10 new astronauts as it looks ahead to the moon and Mars. The space agency on Monday introduced Nichole Ayers along with three other woman and six men during a ceremony at Ellington Field in Houston, home to Mission Control and the astronaut corps. Nichole Ayers waves as she is introduced at the NASA’s 2021 astronaut candidate announcement event on Monday. (credit: THOMAS SHEA/AFP via Getty Images) More than 12,000 applied for the coveted spots in the astronaut candidate class. The 10 selected are in their 30s...
