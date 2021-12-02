ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Missouri Health Department Reportedly Withheld Info That Mask Mandates Work, Records Show

By Rebecca Schwind
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A series of emails were exchanged that included the information and data, but it was never released to the...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 2

Related
McKnight's

Judge slaps nationwide freeze on healthcare worker COVID vax mandate

A Louisiana federal judge on Tuesday granted a preliminary injunction against the Biden administration’s mandate that says all healthcare workers involved in the Medicare or Medicaid programs must be vaccinated against COVID-19. The ruling is a relief to nursing home operators who fear that staffing shortages could worsen if many...
U.S. POLITICS
krcgtv.com

Missouri law on federal gun rules creates obstacles for Columbia Police Chief

COLUMBIA — A Missouri law banning police from enforcing federal gun rules had area law enforcement agencies Thursday pulling officers off federal taskforces and others trying to figure out what regulations the law allows. It's called the Second Amendment Preservation Act. It prohibits state agencies from helping the federal government...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Missouri State
KOLR10 News

Proposed legislation to prevent state, local government in Missouri from requiring COVID vaccine

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – A Missouri state representative has filed legislation that the sponsor says will strengthen the right of all Missourians to refuse medical treatments, including the COVID vaccine. State Rep. Bill Hardwick (R-Waynesville) pre-filed HB 1686 for the 2022 legislative session. He says if it is passed, the legislation will prevent the state […]
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Department#Lawsuits#The Missouri Independent#Documenting#Saint Louis Public Radio
The Associated Press

Arizona reports big two-day COVID case surge, 174 deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona reported 6,043 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 174 virus deaths Saturday as the pandemic’s latest surge maintained its grip on the state. The new cases add to the 5,236 reported Friday and are just the second time the state has seen more than 5,000 cases on two consecutive days since January’s winter surge.
York Dispatch Online

First confirmed omicron case reported in Pennsylvania

Health officials reported the first confirmed case of the omicron variant in Pennsylvania on Friday, a man in his 30s from Philadelphia. The Philadelphia Department of Public Health announced the case in a news release. No other details were immediately available, including whether the man was vaccinated against COVID-19 or if he had been traveling. Health officials said contact tracing was underway.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Ames Tribune

Department of Justice investigation prompts Hy-Vee to make changes to online COVID vaccine portal

Iowa's largest pharmacy chain will make changes to its COVID-19 vaccine scheduling system after federal investigators found the company's online web portal excluded some users with disabilities. West Des Moines-based Hy-Vee has agreed to update its vaccine registration web portal to conform to the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines, a standard...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
CBS Denver

CBS4 Finds Some Colorado Businesses Not Enforcing Mask Mandates, As Health Departments Receive Complaints

(CBS4) – As mask mandates continue to be in effect in some Colorado counties, complaints of violations are coming in to area health agencies. Denver Public Health Inspections reports 60 businesses allowing people in indoor public spaces without face coverings. So far, the Tri-County Health Department has received 70 for Arapahoe and Adams County. Jefferson County reports just a handful. (credit: CBS) CBS4 visited a shopping mall in Jefferson County which has a mask mandate. On the doors, the sign reads, “Do not enter this facility without wearing a mask.” (credit: CBS) “I think it’s kind of irresponsible not to wear your mask given...
DENVER, CO
KOMU

Health officials react to Missouri's return to COVID 'red zone'

COLUMBIA - Missouri is in the 'red zone' for high COVID-19 transmission rates and an increase in cases. Over the last week statewide, cases have gone up 17%, hospitalizations have increased by 27% and COVID-19 related deaths have risen by 47%. The White House COVID-19 team releases a weekly COVID-19...
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

First presumed case of omicron variant in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The first case of the COVID-19 variant, omicron, has arrived in Missouri, according to the Missouri Department of Health. Someone living in St. Louis is presumed positive for the variant after the person’s sample was sequenced for the variant at a lab. The state is currently awaiting confirmation from the CDC. […]
MISSOURI STATE
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
650K+
Followers
72K+
Post
687M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy