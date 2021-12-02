Missouri Health Department Reportedly Withheld Info That Mask Mandates Work, Records Show

(CBS4) – As mask mandates continue to be in effect in some Colorado counties, complaints of violations are coming in to area health agencies. Denver Public Health Inspections reports 60 businesses allowing people in indoor public spaces without face coverings. So far, the Tri-County Health Department has received 70 for Arapahoe and Adams County. Jefferson County reports just a handful. (credit: CBS) CBS4 visited a shopping mall in Jefferson County which has a mask mandate. On the doors, the sign reads, “Do not enter this facility without wearing a mask.” (credit: CBS) “I think it’s kind of irresponsible not to wear your mask given...

DENVER, CO ・ 6 DAYS AGO