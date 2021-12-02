15-Year-Old Michigan School Shooter ‘Methodically and Deliberately Walked Down the Hallway Aiming the Firearm at Students’: Prosecutors
During a Wednesday court appearance, authorities in Michigan described disturbing surveillance camera videos which purportedly show alleged school shooter Ethan Robert Crumbley, 15, exiting a bathroom and targeting fellow students at an Oakland County school. Crumbley is accused of murdering Hana St. Juliana, 14, Tate Myre, 16, Madisyn Baldwin,...lawandcrime.com
Comments / 1