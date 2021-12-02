15-Year-Old Michigan School Shooter ‘Methodically and Deliberately Walked Down the Hallway Aiming the Firearm at Students’: Prosecutors

An Arizona woman wanted in connection with the 2020 murder of her 2-year-old son was located in Mexico, arrested, and transported back to the U.S. to face charges after being on the run for more than a year, authorities said. Erika Parra, 23, was taken into custody on Thursday and charged with one count each of child abuse and failure to appear, as well as two counts of probation violation.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO