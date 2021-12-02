ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
15-Year-Old Michigan School Shooter ‘Methodically and Deliberately Walked Down the Hallway Aiming the Firearm at Students’: Prosecutors

By Aaron Keller
During a Wednesday court appearance, authorities in Michigan described disturbing surveillance camera videos which purportedly show alleged school shooter Ethan Robert Crumbley, 15, exiting a bathroom and targeting fellow students at an Oakland County school. Crumbley is accused of murdering Hana St. Juliana, 14, Tate Myre, 16, Madisyn Baldwin,...

James and Jennifer Crumbley Each Jailed on $500,000 Cash Bail After Entering Not Guilty Pleas: ‘The Court Does Have Concern About the Flight Risk’

The parents of accused Oxford High School murderer Ethan Crumbley on Saturday morning faced a judge for the first time on four counts each of involuntary manslaughter. A judge set a cash surety bond at half a million dollars for each of the parents — $1 million in total — and set strict conditions on the couple’s life if they are able to post the amount demanded.
Deputies Identify the Four Students Killed in Michigan School Shooting

Update – 2:52 p.m.: Ethan Crumbley, the alleged shooter at Oxford High School, will be charged as an adult, deputies said Wednesday afternoon. He faces one count of terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony. More charges are possible, depending on the results of the investigation.
