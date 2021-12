OPEN HOUSE on Saturday, December the 4th from 2:30pm to 4:30pm and OPEN HOUSE on Sunday, December the 5th from 2pm to 4pm! Welcome to this rare and spacious 2,104 Sq Feet End-unit townhouse in the Walkers Choice Subdivision of Montgomery Village. This is the one you were looking for: large 4 bedrooms, 2 and half baths, gorgeous kitchen with granite countertops, spacious dining, living and family space with a cozy fireplace to enjoy during the colder months, outdoor space with a breathtaking view of green space and the Whetstone Lake on the other side of Montgomery Village Avenue. This home is flooded with Natural light thanks to the many windows throughout and the large sliding glass doors on the main level connecting you to the beautiful outside while still being inside. 15 minutes to Shady Grove Metro, 10 minutes to 270 Hwy, less than 5 minutes from the new grocery Store Lidl and the new retail developenment totaling approximately 25,000 sq feet near the intersection of Montgomery Village Avenue and Whetstone Drive.

MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO