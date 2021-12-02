ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

The German Christmas Market In Maryland That’s Straight Out Of A Hallmark Christmas Movie

By Jamie Alvarenga
 4 days ago

Are you a fan of Hallmark Christmas movies? They all seem to take place in a magical Christmas town that goes all out for the holiday season. You can get that same magical feeling at the following German Christmas Market in Maryland. It’s located in an unexpected spot and is full of charm. Read on for the details and head here for a unique holiday day trip in the Old Line State.

How magical does this German Christmas Market look? Although it appears to be in a whole other country, it's actually located near Baltimore's Inner Harbor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WpWhY_0dCKFsLt00
Christmas Village in Baltimore / Facebook

This annual holiday village gives you an authentic German Christmas Market experience. From the twinkling atmosphere and characteristic buildings...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Prv3k_0dCKFsLt00
Christmas Village in Baltimore / Facebook

...to the German cuisine and snacks. You just may want to chow down on a little bit of everything!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PMter_0dCKFsLt00
Christmas Village in Baltimore / Facebook

After walking around and admiring the outside decor...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EWCY3_0dCKFsLt00
Christmas Village in Baltimore / Facebook

...head inside, where all sorts of Christmas goods await. Most of which, are handmade!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bnnEi_0dCKFsLt00
Christmas Village in Baltimore / Facebook

Collect teeny Christmas villages that are full of little details...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HjcvO_0dCKFsLt00
Christmas Village in Baltimore / Facebook

...or how about some imported ornaments to add some character to your Christmas tree? This is a great spot to pick up one-of-a-kind gifts for loved ones, too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nl9H1_0dCKFsLt00
Christmas Village in Baltimore / Facebook

Even kids will enjoy this beautiful event, where they may even spot friendly holiday characters. Keep your eyes peeled!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aalKP_0dCKFsLt00
Christmas Village in Baltimore / Facebook

Learn more about the German Christmas Market in Maryland by visiting the website linked below. This Hallmark-esque spot is sure to make for one whimsical evening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38xyPo_0dCKFsLt00
Christmas Village in Baltimore / Facebook

For more information about the German Christmas Market in Maryland, visit the website . You can also follow the official Facebook page by clicking here .

For another unique holiday activity in the Old Line State, click on: Bumper Cars On Ice Is Coming To Maryland And It Looks Like Loads Of Fun !

The post The German Christmas Market In Maryland That’s Straight Out Of A Hallmark Christmas Movie appeared first on Only In Your State .

Comments / 15

living the dream always
4d ago

Yeah right up until your harassed driving in by squeegee kids, robbed and shot. Oh and don’t forget the 30 dollars to park. Baltimore is to dangerous to visit anymore.

Reply(3)
12
Rick Joseph
4d ago

Inner Harbor Baltimore?? No thank you. Baltimore is a dangerous city and with crime on the rise and murders going unsolved, I think we’ll just stay home and watch the Hallmark movies and avoid getting shot or robbed.

Reply
4
K. Wise
4d ago

So sad its in the City. As someone who lived there until recently and unfortunately still works downtown, take it from me, you do not want to take your family into the city.

Reply
3
 

