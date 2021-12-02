The German Christmas Market In Maryland That’s Straight Out Of A Hallmark Christmas Movie

Are you a fan of Hallmark Christmas movies? They all seem to take place in a magical Christmas town that goes all out for the holiday season. You can get that same magical feeling at the following German Christmas Market in Maryland. It’s located in an unexpected spot and is full of charm. Read on for the details and head here for a unique holiday day trip in the Old Line State.

How magical does this German Christmas Market look? Although it appears to be in a whole other country, it's actually located near Baltimore's Inner Harbor.

This annual holiday village gives you an authentic German Christmas Market experience. From the twinkling atmosphere and characteristic buildings...

...to the German cuisine and snacks. You just may want to chow down on a little bit of everything!

After walking around and admiring the outside decor...

...head inside, where all sorts of Christmas goods await. Most of which, are handmade!

Collect teeny Christmas villages that are full of little details...

...or how about some imported ornaments to add some character to your Christmas tree? This is a great spot to pick up one-of-a-kind gifts for loved ones, too.

Even kids will enjoy this beautiful event, where they may even spot friendly holiday characters. Keep your eyes peeled!

Learn more about the German Christmas Market in Maryland by visiting the website linked below. This Hallmark-esque spot is sure to make for one whimsical evening.

For more information about the German Christmas Market in Maryland, visit the website . You can also follow the official Facebook page by clicking here .

