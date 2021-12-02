ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra's holiday concert back in-person

By Pete Menting, 23ABC
 4 days ago
The Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra is kicking off the festive season Friday night and this year it's in-person.

The symphony will be performing traditional holiday favorites as well as hosting children’s activities before and after the concert in the lobby.

It's being held at the Mechanics Bank Arena with the doors opening at 5:30 p.m. Tickets start at $20.

You can buy tickets online or at the box office.

Proof of COVID vaccination or negative tests are not required since ticket sales are capped at 1,000 guests. Masks are recommended and will be available.

