303 Culberth Ave

BRAND NEW CLEMMONS 4 Bed / 2.5 Bath 2-car garage - Be the first to enjoy this brand-new home in Clemmons. Located in Arcadia area off Hwy 150, with Davidson County Schools. Features a main level primary bedroom with on-suite bathroom with a large vanity and lien closet. The kitchen features granite countertops and all black appliances. A fireplace to enjoy in the living room and a deck on the rear of the home. The upstairs has 3 bedrooms and a common area loft area between the bedrooms. All electric utilities here. Large attached 2-car garage. Neighborhood playground. Don’t delay this one will not be around long!

REAL ESTATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO