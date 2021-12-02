ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Rent

303 Culberth Ave

News Argus
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article2 Bed 1 Bath Renovated Semi-Basement Apartment - Property Id: 211300. COZY, CLEAN, SAFE & WARM. This beautiful 2 bedroom semi-basement apartment has been completely renovated from the ground up, all new tile floors throughout,...

News Argus

3816-C Country Club Road

Extra Nice Main Level 1-Bedroom at Salem Square - This main level condo overlooks a pretty and serene courtyard! Large living room, dining, kitchen and large bedroom with a huge closet. Bath has a linen closet. Community has a pool. Central heat and air with heat pump. Hot and cold water provided. Tenant pays electricity. One-year lease. No inside smoking; pet considered.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
News Argus

795 Dan Valley Road

Updated Brick Ranch in Madison, NC! - Beautifully updated brick ranch! Fresh paint, refinished hardwood floors upstairs, new carpet, updated kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, new vinyl, cabinets and countertops. Upstairs has a large living area, 3 bedrooms, and 2.5 bathrooms. Large deck located off kitchen area. Lots of storage throughout home! Finished basement with full bathroom, washer and dryer hookups, large den with a wet bar, and three good size rooms that could be used for office space, game room or additional storage! Backyard has small fenced in area that can be accessed from deck or yard. Tenant will need to supply refrigerator. Tenant pays utilities. Smoking outdoors only. Renters insurance policy required.
MADISON, NC
News Argus

2079 QUEEN STREET

2079 Queen St-3BR/2BA-Ardmore Home!!! - 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Living & Dining Rooms, S/R/DW/MW, W/D, Hardwood & Laminate Floors, 2 Zone Gas Heat & Central A/C, Wet Basement, Driveway & On Street Parking, Detached Storage Building. $900.00 Deposit with Excellent Credit & 10 Days Free Rent!!!. Pet Policy: 1 Months...
News Argus

2044 Waterstone Ln

- Spectacular 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath located 2044 Waterstone Ln. Updated kitchen with a modern look, and beautifully built interior!. Master bedroom includes a sitting area good for a home office. Master bath has a large garden style tub shower unit and large walk in closet. Cathedral ceiling over huge living room-dining room combo comes complete with gas log fireplace and blower. Updated kitchen counters, sink, faucet and appliances! Stainless refrigerator included. Very nice sun-room next to a gorgeous outdoor fenced patio. Bedroom two has hallway bath and walk-in closet. One car garage with opener has room for car and storage.
HIGH POINT, NC
News Argus

357 Royal Fern Dr

BRAND NEW CLEMMONS 4 Bed / 2.5 Bath 2-car garage - Be the first to enjoy this brand-new home in Clemmons. Located in Arcadia area off Hwy 150, with Davidson County Schools. Features a main level primary bedroom with on-suite bathroom with a large vanity and lien closet. The kitchen features granite countertops and all black appliances. A fireplace to enjoy in the living room and a deck on the rear of the home. The upstairs has 3 bedrooms and a common area loft area between the bedrooms. All electric utilities here. Large attached 2-car garage. Neighborhood playground. Don’t delay this one will not be around long!
News Argus

1428 Glade Street

1428-1 Glade Street - One bedroom apartment with stove/refrigerator/dishwasher/microwave, gas heat & water heater, central AC, hardwood & vinyl flooring, stack washer/dryer, and water is included with rent. Call our office if you are interested at 336-722-1137!. We conditionally allow pets with a onetime, non-refundable pet fee. Dog breed must...
News Argus

2648 Philip Street

2648 Philip Street - 3BR, 2 BATH, S/R/DW/MW, HT PUMP, A/C, HDWDS/LAMINATE, W/D CONN, FENCED BACK YARD,. Call our office if you are interested at 336-722-1137!. We conditionally allow pets with a onetime, non-refundable pet fee. Dog breed must be approved. Apartments have a 20 LB weight restriction on pets.
News Argus

1408 Wendover Dr

Right around the corner, near everywhere you want to be! Three bedroom, 1.5 bath house in High Point - Wonderfully maintained three bedroom, 1.5 bath in a lovely neighborhood. Screened in porch in a private backyard, parquet and hard wood flooring will welcome you home from a busy day at work or play. Enjoy all that beautiful High Point, NC has to offer! Acceptable credit & background, sufficient income required. Good rental references appreciated. Renters insurance required. Call (336) 815-5251 x29 for more info or to schedule a viewing.
HIGH POINT, NC
News Argus

125 Jazer Lane

3 bedroom 2 bath home convenient to downtown Winston-Salem - 3 bedroom 2 bath home convenient to downtown Winston-Salem. This well kept home has a freshly painted and beautiful front porch. Living room is open to the dining area and kitchen. The kitchen includes all major appliances and beautiful cabinets. Off of the kitchen in the backyard is a nice deck. There is a lot of storage room throughout the house!
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
News Argus

1433-1453 Brookwood Drive

1445- D Brookwood Drive - 2BR, 1.5 BATH, S/R/DW/MW, DINING-ROOM, BACK PATIO, HT PUMP, A/C, HDWDS / CPT, W/D CONN, WATER INC, SPRINKLER SYSTEM. Call our office if you are interested at 336-722-1137!. We conditionally allow pets with a onetime, non-refundable pet fee. Dog breed must be approved. Apartments have...
News Argus

1619 Lexington Ave

Thomasville 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Fully Renovated - Thomasville incredible property located on a dead-end street with tons of space. Income must be 3x the monthly rental amount. Pets allowed with approval and deposit. Do not accept Section 8 vouchers. Offered by Acorn + Oak Triad Property Management. Contact Aleka...
THOMASVILLE, NC
News Argus

4230 Church Hill Rd

Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath one level home with garage on Church Hill Road - Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath one level home with 1 car attached garage on Church Hill Road. Spacious open floor plan and sunroom with lots of natural light. Kitchen includes brand new appliances. New flooring and new lighting fixtures throughout. Back patio located off the sunroom. Laundry room is through kitchen with washer and dryer hookups.
1300 Alpine Ave

Nice location for a family. Cul de sack street. Very nice house easy to maintain. Landlord will pay for cutting the grass. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1300-alpine-ave-ruston-la/792034. Property Id 792034. No Pets Allowed. Location. 1300 Alpine Ave, Ruston, LA. Address approximated. Rent. $765. Bedrooms. Studio. Bathrooms. Posted Date. 12/02/2021. Listing ID.
RUSTON, LA
News Argus

126 Brookstown Ave

Salem II - Located in Phase 3 of the Hilltop House Downtown Development this floor plan is located on floors 3 and 4 of elevator serviced 5 story building which features hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and connections for a side by side washer/dryer. Location. 126 Brookstown Ave,...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
News Argus

100 West Meadows Dr

Welcome Home!! - The West Meadows Apartments community is conveniently located within walking distance to shopping, restaurants and recreation. Our 2BR/1BA apartment homes have updated flooring, new finishes and appliances. Call (336) 331-5479 or visit us at www.yopp-properties.com to schedule a tour today!. ** Pictures may not reflect actual unit....
News Argus

4636 Old Town Drive

Updated Spacious 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath Brick Home - Updated Spacious 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath Brick Home located in Winston-Salem. Convenient to Reynolda Road and Historic Bethabara Park. Welcoming front patio, covered back deck with patio in the backyard perfect for outdoor gatherings with an outdoor fireplace. Basement is updated with sump pump and plenty of storage. Washer/Dryer/Refrigerator/Stove is included. New roof and gutters. Contact Piedmont Premier Property management to schedule a showing soon!
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
News Argus

4148 Salem Springs Court

Recently Renovated!!Beautiful 3BR home. - ***ANY LISTING WITH LOWER RENT MARKETING THAN ZILLOW LISTING IS SCAM***. What an opportunity to own this home and sit on this expansive deck while capturing the beauty of this lovely lake ! Move In Ready , with recent updates including new roof (2020 ) water heater (2021 ) , new floors throughout (2021) , granite in kitchen, New SS appliances , new vanities in bathrooms , granite and tile in primary bath . Exterior landscaping ! Will not Last Long !!!!
News Argus

3750 Maverick St

Winston Salem 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom all one level living - Large 3 bedroom, 2 Bathroom all on one level with large walk-out basement. Huge yard, with fenced-in area for pets! Tons of thick, green grass!. + 3 Bedrooms. + 2 Bathrooms. + One Level Living. + Large Walk Out...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
News Argus

530 N. LIBERTY STREET

530-C N. Liberty St-1BR/1BA-Downtown Arts District APT!!! - 1BR/1BA, 2nd Floor, Hardwoods, Granite Countertops S/R/DW, Stack W/D, High Ceilings, Skylight, Heat Pump & Central A/C. Secured Entry. $500.00 Deposit with Excellent Credit & 10 Days Free Rent!!!. Professionally Managed by Ogburn Properties, 1056 Burke St, Winston-Salem 27101; OgburnProperties.com; Ph: (336)748-0700.
News Argus

1025 FRANKLIN STREET

1025 Franklin St-3BR/1BA-West Salem HOME!!! - 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, S/R, W/D, Hardwoods, Large Front Porch, Screened Back Porch, Fenced Backyard, Heat Pump & Central A/C. $600.00 Deposit with Excellent Credit & 10 Days Free Rent!!!. Pet Policy: 1 Months Rent PER Pet- One time Deposit fully refundable if no...
