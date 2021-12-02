Cash register stolen at El Milagro Market, suspect wanted
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. ( KGET ) — A man is wanted by the Bakersfield Police Department after stealing a cash register from a business in south Bakersfield.
On Nov. 2 just before 8 p.m. a man went into El Milagro Market on Panama Lane and took the cash register from the business, according to police. The man then enter a newer model white SUV and left the area.
The man is described as white, heavy build with a tattoo on his right calf. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue shorts, blue mask and red Nike shoes.
If you have information about this incident you can call Detective Peck at 661-326-3519 or the department at 661-327-7111.
