North Hollywood explosion damages apartment building, shatters windows

By KTLA Digital Staff
 4 days ago

An explosion at an underground electrical vault damaged a North Hollywood apartment building, shattering residents’ windows early Thursday morning, officials said.

The blast was reported at 7:45 a.m. in the area of 5640 N. Farmdale Avenue.

It happened in a subterranean electrical vault located in the garden space of a 37-unit, three-story apartment building, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in an alert.

The forceful blast was heard over a wide area, according to LAFD.

Concrete debris from the electrical vault’s lid and the force of the blast damaged the structure and broke multiple windows.

The explosion did not start a fire and no injuries were reported during the incident.

It’s unclear what triggered the blast.

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power was called to the scene, as was the Department of Building and Safety.

