ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, KY

Today's Interview: Pre-birthday celebration held for legendary EKU football coach Roy Kidd

By WEKU
WEKU
WEKU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fvr6l_0dCKF6Vc00
Stu Johnson /

The Eastern Kentucky Center for the Arts played host Wednesday to a significant sports-related event.

Roy Kidd will celebrate his 90th birthday this weekend. The legendary former football coach at Eastern Kentucky University greeted well-wishers Wednesday during a reception at the Center for the Arts. Kidd finished a 39-year career at the Richmond school with 314 wins, ranking him second all-time in FCS football. On Today’s Interview Weku’s Stu Johnson asked Kidd if he was nervous for that first game in 1964.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Sunday shows preview: Multiple states detect cases of the omicron variant

The detection of the newly identified omicron COVID-19 variant in multiple U.S. states is expected to dominate this week’s Sunday show circuit. Earlier this week, the United States announced its first confirmed case of the newly detected omicron variant, which scientists and health officials are racing to learn more about. The first case was discovered in a vaccinated San Francisco resident who just returned from South Africa, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Volcano erupts in Indonesia, killing at least 13 and injuring dozens

The death toll following the eruption of the highest volcano on Indonesia's most densely populated island of Java has risen to 13, with seven people still missing, officials said Sunday as smoldering debris and thick mud hampered search efforts. Mount Semeru in Lumajang district in East Java province spewed thick...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, KY
Football
Richmond, KY
Sports
City
Richmond, KY
Local
Kentucky Football
Local
Kentucky Sports
The Hill

Five things to know about the November jobs report

The November jobs report gave a muddled picture of an improving economy. Overall job growth fell far short of expectations, with the U.S. adding just 210,000 of the roughly 500,000 jobs that analysts projected the economy to gain last month. Even so, the unemployment rate sunk from 4.6 percent to 4.2 percent, landing less than 1 percentage point above the pre-pandemic jobless rate.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Kidd
NBC News

Forecasters predicting snow in Hawaii

There was little snow forecast across the country Friday, except for two states with active blizzard warnings: Alaska and ... Hawaii. The Big Island’s mountain summits were expected to record wind gusts topping 100 mph and snow accumulations of 1 foot or more, the National Weather Service said Friday. The warning was set to take effect at 6 p.m.
HAWAII STATE
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
19K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Public Radio for Central and Eastern Kentucky

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy