Today's Interview: Pre-birthday celebration held for legendary EKU football coach Roy Kidd
The Eastern Kentucky Center for the Arts played host Wednesday to a significant sports-related event.
Roy Kidd will celebrate his 90th birthday this weekend. The legendary former football coach at Eastern Kentucky University greeted well-wishers Wednesday during a reception at the Center for the Arts. Kidd finished a 39-year career at the Richmond school with 314 wins, ranking him second all-time in FCS football. On Today’s Interview Weku’s Stu Johnson asked Kidd if he was nervous for that first game in 1964.
