Metro Detroit schools continue to be closed on Monday due to 'copycat' threats after Oxford shooting

(WWJ) -- Threats, concerns, scares and investigations have led to the closures and precaution in multiple Detroit school districts following Tuesday's deadly mass shooting at Oxford High School.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said these "copycat threats" are a "weird anomaly" that burden law enforcement and cause stress and anxiety for parents and students.

Bouchard said whoever issues false threats will be charged even if the threats are not credible.

Below is a list of metro Detroit school districts that closed on Monday following reported threats and the need to increase safety measures:

Center Line Schools -- The district superintendent said that the Center Line Police Department has been investigating a threat and have made "some progress," but as a precaution, classes are canceled for Monday, Dec. 6.

Clarenceville School District -- "Due to the serious nature of social media threats related to additional school violence across Oakland County" and a specific threat to Clarenceville High School -- all schools will be closed.

Deckerville Public Schools -- On Friday, Dec. 3, it was reported to school officials that someone posted the following statement on a social media platform: “Heard they gonna shoot yo deckerville school on Monday {sic}." After investigating the threat in conjunction with law enforcement, they have determined it to not be credible; however, "in light of recent events," they have decided to close all schools on Monday.

Farmington Public Schools -- All schools closed due to online threats.

Holly Area Schools -- "Out of an abundance of caution and due to the overwhelming outpouring of concern from our students, staff and families, we have made the difficult decision to close schools." The district will remain closed on Monday for a staff professional development day.

Novi Community Schools -- Due to a series of online threats across Oakland County schools, they have consulted with the Novi Police Department and closed all schools.

Redford Union Schools -- The cancellation on Monday will allow school officials to continue working with the school resource officer and the Redford Township Police Department to review a concerning message that was found and reported to staff at Hilbert Middle School at the conclusion of the school day on Friday, Dec. 3.

Royal Oak Schools -- The district will be closed for staff to participate in refresher training based on their safety plans already in place. "We are providing an opportunity for all staff to participate in training while providing opportunities for feedback and digging more deeply to find necessary adjustments to our current protocols."

Southfield Public Schools -- "Out of an abundance of caution, social media threats related to school shootings across Oakland County, cancellation of partner programs and a significant number of absences," all schools will be closed.

Waterford School District -- "Due to the high volume of threats in the area," all schools will be closed.

Westwood Community Schools -- All schools closed with no further comment.

This list may not show the latest information, so check our School Closings page or with your district for the latest.