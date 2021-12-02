ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Issa Rae Launches Mobile App ‘Insecure: The Come Up Game’

By DeMicia Inman
 4 days ago

Fans of Insecure can end the online debate of what characters should or should not do and try for themselves. Issa Rae ’s hit series now has a mobile game where users can enter the fictional world of Issa Dee with their own perspective and maneuver through friendships and drama. The app was developed by Glow Up Games, an all-women-of-color-founded studio creating the future of interactive entertainment.

“At Glow Up Games, our mission is to create innovative game stories that center black and brown joy, and as huge fans of Insecure , this could not have been a more perfect place for us to do just that,” said Dr. Mitu Khandaker, CEO of Glow Up Games in a press statement. “I’m proud of the amazing, diverse team that my cofounder Latoya Peterson and I have built together, as we endeavor to change the games industry in the way that Issa is changing Hollywood!”

According to the description on Insecure: The Come Up Game “players’ hustle, heart, and hype help build a new life in LA. With Issa, Molly, Kelli, Tiffany, Lawrence, and Chad as your guides, navigate the messy business of adulting in Insecure: The Come Up Game .” Users will move to Issa’s apartment complex and meet the entire crew and take on their drama. The game also centers on music as players are challenged to channel their inner “mirror bi**h” to compete in rap battles across Los Angeles.

“I’m excited that The Come Up Game is finally out for fans of Insecure to play!” said Issa Rae. Working with the Glow Up Games team has been a great experience, as they seamlessly integrated the world of Insecure from its characters, stories and music into a game that allows everyone to relive their favorite moments of the series.”

The Come Up Game not only allows users to channel their inner rap star through the aforementioned battles, and a fast-paced rhyme and lyric mini-game, but players can also design a custom avatar to their liking as well as exclusive product drops, special cameos, and create a culture in the virtual community.

Show creator Issa Rae also covered the debut issue of EDITION, a new multimedia platform established by Roc Nation and Modern Luxury Media. The inaugural issue will be released as a limited-edition hard-cover collectible book.

Insecure: The Come Up Game is now available for free on the App Store , and is coming soon to Google Play. The fifth and final season of the comedic drama currently has six of 10 episodes available to stream on HBO Max.

Vibe

Vibe

