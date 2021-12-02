ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Here's The Christmas Gift Utahns Are Searching For The Most This Year

By Ginny Reese
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Christmas is right around the corner and holiday shopping is full swing. If you're struggling to find the best gift this year, then one website has you covered.

ATTExperts.com compiled a list of each state's most searched Christmas Gift.

According to the website, the most searched Christmas gift in Utah is the TV .

The most searched Christmas gift across the United States was the PlayStation 5. The second most popular was televisions.

According to ATTExperts.com , here's the most popular Christmas gift in each state:

  • Alabama- AirPods
  • Alaska- TV
  • Arizona- Nintendo Switch
  • Arkansas- PlayStation 5
  • California- Nintendo Switch
  • Colorado- iPad
  • Connecticut- PlayStation 5
  • Delaware- PlayStation 5
  • D.C.- TV
  • Florida- TV
  • Georgia- AirPods
  • Hawaii- AirPods
  • Idaho- Instant Pot
  • Illinois- TV
  • Indiana- PlayStation 5
  • Iowa- PlayStation 5
  • Kansas- AirPods
  • Kentucky - iPad
  • Louisiana- PlayStation 5
  • Maine- PlayStation 5
  • Maryland- iPad
  • Massachusetts- iPad
  • Michigan- TV
  • Minnesota- PlayStation 5
  • Mississippi- PlayStation 5
  • Missouri- Roku Player
  • Montana- iPad
  • Nebraska- PlayStation 5
  • Nevada- PlayStation 5
  • New Hampshire- Instant Pot
  • New Jersey- iPad
  • New Mexico- AirPods
  • New York- Nintendo Switch
  • North Carolina- PlayStation 5
  • North Dakota- TV
  • Ohio- TV
  • Oklahoma- iPad
  • Oregon- Nintendo Switch
  • Pennsylvania- PlayStation 5
  • Rhode Island- TV
  • South Carolina- Roku Player
  • South Dakota- Roku Player
  • Tennessee- PlayStation 5
  • Texas- PlayStation 5
  • Utah - TV
  • Vermont- PlayStation 5
  • Virginia- TV
  • Washington- Nintendo Switch
  • West Virginia- Roku Player
  • Wisconsin- Nintendo Switch
  • Wyoming- Kindle

Click here to check out the full study.

Comments / 0

24/7 Wall St.

This is How Many COVID-19 Vaccines Montana Has Received So Far

It has now been 50 weeks since the first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine were sent out to states, kicking off the largest vaccination campaign in human history. As of November 30, the U.S. has sent 573,238,255 doses of the vaccine across the country — equivalent to 174.6% of the U.S. population. While the initial […]
MONTANA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

How Current COVID-19 Cases in Iowa Compare to the Nation

Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. Since the first known COVID-19 case was identified in the U.S. on Jan. 21, 2020, there have been a total of about 46,329,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States […]
IOWA STATE
