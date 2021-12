I don’t like to wake up and immediately start. I need a second. So I set my alarm for earlier so that I can lie in bed and just breathe. I’ll have my coffee in the morning, and then I’ll usually work out, then eat breakfast. I’m very big on the reward of things. I schedule everything. The pandemic helped me understand how important it is to schedule time for yourself and for your family. Picking up my daughter from school is still important to me. That’s when you get all the excitement from the day, that’s when she talks the most freely. We go for coffee or boba, and I won’t miss that.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO