STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Whether it’s preparations for the holiday season or a random moment at the supermarket that sparks memories, you never get over the loss of a mother. I’m here to attest to that after six years without my Mom, Patricia, who passed away due to Multiple Sclerosis complications. But she would not have me crying in my beer — in fact, she would frown upon that beverage of choice, generally speaking — so kindly indulge me here with some chuckles over food talk. Patricia would approve of that.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO