Drake makes courtside appearance at Oklahoma City Thunder game
Rap superstar Drake dropped into Oklahoma City on Wednesday night to sit courtside at the Paycom Center.
The avid NBA fan watched as fellow Canadian Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dropped 39 points in the Thunder's 114-110 loss to the Houston Rockets.
“We know each other, being from the same city, SGA said after the game. "He loves hoops, I love music."
SGA and Lou Dort — another Canadian Thunder player — made sure to stop and greet Drake on the court.
Drake is a regular attendee of Toronto Raptors games, as well as matchups between top teams in the league such as the Warriors, Nets and Lakers, making Wednesday night's appearance in front of two struggling squads a surprise for fans.
Trending Stories :
- Broken Arrow mother petitioning for protective order change after son killed
- DOWNLOAD the 2 News Oklahoma app for alerts
- OSU Medical Center emergency room reopens after biohazard scare
- FOLLOW 2 News Oklahoma on Facebook
- 3 students dead, 8 wounded after shooting at Michigan high school
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple , Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter
Comments / 0