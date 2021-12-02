Matt Hancock is trying to make a comeback – who is he kidding?

This column was originally published in the New Statesman. There’s a real appetite for political history in this country at the moment. Whether in documentaries or books, people can’t get enough of it. This week my new book The Presidents is published, a year after the release of another collection I edited, The Prime Ministers. I wrote the chapter on Boris Johnson; the other 54 prime ministers were covered by an assortment of politicians, historians and journalists. The Presidents was much more of a challenge to edit, especially when I realised how little I knew about pre-20th century presidents. Getting 45 different contributors to adhere to deadlines was also a bit like herding cats. The next challenge was to record the audiobook. I hadn’t a clue how to pronounce various American place names.

