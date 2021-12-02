Matt Hancock is trying to make a comeback – who is he kidding?

Boris Johnson is ordering a review of lessons to be learnt from the tragic death of six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes, deputy prime minister Dominic Raab has confirmed.Mr Raab said that the prime minister wanted an assessment of the way how social services, local authorities and criminal justice agencies work alongside one another in cases of vulnerable young childrenSpeaking to Sky News’s Trevor Phillips on Sunday, Mr Raab said he believed that social workers should take a “more precautionary approach” when considering evidence that children may be at risk inside their own homes.Arthur’s stepmother, Emma Tustin, 32, was jailed for life at...
