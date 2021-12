It won’t be long before the cavalry returns to help the Boston Celtics. The updates Celtics center Robert Williams issued Monday about his condition and that of guard Jaylen Brown should encourage Boston fans this week. Left knee tendinopathy has sidelined Williams for Boston’s last three games, and a right hamstring strain has forced Brown to sit out the last eight matchups. However, the Celtics list both as “probable” to play Monday night against the Houston Rockets, and Williams suggests their respective aliments won’t hamper them once they return.

