If you were to guess how old the oldest soldier to serve in the Civil War was, what age would you guess? Fifty – maybe sixty? How about eighty?! Did you know the story of Curtis King? Have you ever visited his grave? If you love Iowa history, you might also enjoy reading up on […] The post The Civil War’s Oldest Soldier, A Direct Descendent Of Pocahontas, Is Buried In Rural Iowa appeared first on Only In Your State.

IOWA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO