Meta, formerly called Facebook, has reversed its ban on cryptocurrency ads across its platforms.The move will give bitcoin exchanges, wallets and other crypto companies access to more than 3 billion people around the world who use the firm’s various platforms, which include Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook itself.Follow our live coverage of the crypto marketThe ban was originally introduced in January 2018 in an effort to prohibit “misleading or deceptive promotional practices” like initial coin offerings (ICOs), which spiked in popularity during the crypto market rally of 2017/18.Since then, the cryptocurrency industry has evolved considerably, with milestones including the first crypto...

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO