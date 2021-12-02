New Ipswich man charged with negligent homicide in deadly crash

GREENVILLE, N.H. — A man accused of driving drunk and causing a fatal collision Wednesday in Greenville is being held in preventative detention unless he meets certain conditions.

Travis Worth, 37, of New Ipswich, was charged with negligent homicide and driving while intoxicated after he was arrested Wednesday night. Police said he veered over the center line on Route 31 in Greenville and crashed his pickup truck into a Volkswagen Jetta.

Kyle Tetreault, 35, of Wilton, was killed in the crash, and a second person in the car suffered serious injuries, police said.

Worth was held on preventative detention but can petition the court for personal recognizance bail if he passes a risk assessment test. Other conditions of his release include not drinking alcohol, operating a vehicle or leaving the state of New Hampshire.

State prosecutors asked that Worth be held without bail, saying his decision to drink on an empty stomach and then drive home shows he is a danger to the public. Public defenders argued that Worth is not a threat because he has no criminal history, no history of mental health issues, is fully employed and is a father.

State police said Worth admitted to drinking at a bar with his father in the hours before to the crash.