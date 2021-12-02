West Virginia woman pleads guilty to child pornography charge with 12-year-old girl

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — A woman from Iaeger, McDowell County will serve prison time after she pleaded guilty to a child pornography charge involving a 12-year-old.

A press release from the United States Attorneys Office for the Southern District of West Virginia, stated Lacosta Steele, 25, of Iaeger, admitted she persuaded a 12-year-old girl to engage in sexually explicit conduct to create videos to send to a man. The disturbing acts happened between October and November 2020. She also told investigators she would take the 12-year-old to have sex with the man she was sending the videos to.

Steele pleaded guilty to distribution of child pornography and faces at least five and up to 20 years in prison when she is sentenced on April 4, 2022.

United States Attorney Will Thompson thanked the local and national department for their help.

“I want to thank the West Virginia State Police and Homeland Security Investigations for their partnership in making sure that this defendant was held accountable for her heinous crime against a vulnerable child,” Thompson said.

