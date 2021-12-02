Meet Dumbledore- This Week’s APL Pet Project

SHELBY — Shelby is a 5-year-old housebroken, spayed Shih-Tzu. She is very sweet, does great on a leash, gets along with other dogs, cats and kids. She is the perfect cuddle bug. CHOPPA — Choppa is a 8-month-old housebroken, crate-trained, neutered male pit bull/Lab mix. He is very sweet, does...
A cat with a facial condition is seeking adoption into a forever home after receiving “zero applications”. Kaya the cat has a congenital facial abnormality making her look a bit different, but that doesn’t stop her from being “super affectionate and playful”. Five and a half month old Kaya is...
An animal charity has launched an appeal to find a new home for one of its dogs who is still waiting to be adopted after 143 days.Epiphany, a shy four-year-old mixed-breed dog who is the size of a cocker spaniel, arrived at Oakwood Dog Rescue (ODR) in Hull more than seven months ago “very frightened and nervous”.She has since started to come out of her shell but has been difficult to rehome as she is too nervous to be placed with younger children.She does not currently walk on a leash, but is receiving treatment and will be able to do...
Buffy is 9 years old, recently had a dental, blood work, negative for felv/fiv and is a handsome neutered boy who needs an indoor only home of his own with other cats but not dogs. He is super friendly and loving. Tinkerbell is a 2 year old spayed female grey...
Tonight’s JET Pet is one of ten Cattle Dog Mix puppies at the ANNA Shelter. There is one boy and four girls left. Make sure you do your breed research because these dogs are bred for a purpose. She has a very active mind and is looking for someone who like to do agility or like to go hiking or herding. There will be times when she wants to be cuddled and be a puppy, but an active owner would likely be best.
Labradors, Pugs and Golden Retrievers are among the best cat-friendly dog breeds, new research has found. With Google searches for 'best dogs with cats' increasing by 55% in the last year, Canine Cottages has revealed which dogs can live peaceably alongside your feline friends. The two animals might often be portrayed as enemies, but that's certainly not always the case.
Meet Bullseye. This guinea pig is slowly warming up to his new foster home after sadly being rehomed a few previous times and not handled enough in the prior homes. Red Dog Farm Animal Rescue Network believes this sweetheart is around 2 years old. He is available for adoption with his brother Woody; their joint adoption fee is $50. To adopt this pair, complete an application at www.reddogfarm.com.
BOSTON — Nine purebred Australian shepherd puppies are looking for new homes at MSPCA-Angell after their owner became overwhelmed by their care. The 5-month-old puppies are described by the MSPCA as very adoptable. “The puppies’ owner just needed our assistance in finding new homes for them,” said Mike Keiley, director...
(WEHT) With 2021 almost over, pet insurance provider Trupanion has examined its database of insured pets and found the top 10 most popular names for cats and dogs this year. Among feline names, the top 10 hasn’t changed much from the previous year, with “Luna” still reigning supreme at number one. “Milo” has gone up […]
Sparky is an Australian cattle dog/mix, 2 years, 8-months-old, surrendered when his owner passed away. He is very timid at first, but once trust is earned, he’s a buddy for life and very loving. He does pretty well walking on a leash with minimum pulling and would prefer a home without cats and would be okay with a small dog companion. He is housebroken, neutered and current on vaccinations.
In this week's Paws & Pals, Little Shelter Animal Rescue presented four dogs looking for their 'furever' homes. Teddy is a Yorkie mix. He is 10 years old but still has a ton of energy and will want to go anywhere and everywhere with you. Teddy is very friendly, loves people and would be a perfect dog for a first time owner.
Harry is a 3-year-old Chihuahua mix abandoned by his owner, so unsure who to trust. It takes time for him to get used to new people, but once you win his heart he will be snuggled up for hours. He is very playful. Harry will need an experienced home as he has some guarding issues. He will need a home with no other pets and no children. He is current on vaccinations and will be neutered prior to adoption.
Meows! We already know that cats are purringly pawsome meowsters who make life pawingly grand for their humans-- the smart ones who adopted one, that is. Cat Lover’s Month is to celebrate the pawsomeness, sassiness, beauty, and smarts of the pawnderful cats in our lives. My Dad had grown up...
Friday’s Pet of the Week is Kermit! He is a 15-pound male Aussie/Terrier mix. Kermit is about 5 months old and was rescued as an unclaimed stray. Kermit is a high-energy dog and would do best with active owners. If you'd like to adopt Kermit, call the Animal Rescue Foundation...
Big Billy has lots of street smarts but is quickly adapting to the life of luxury as an indoor cat. He came to us as a stray and would love to live like a king with you!. Big Billy is about 8 years old. Adult cats (seven months and older)...
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - This week we're shining our spotlight on one of the Humane Society of Yuma's (HSOY) older visitors. Crystal is a seven-year-old pit bull. She's mellow, treat-motivated, and gets along well with other dogs. Sadly, this lovable girl has been at the shelter for nearly four-months,...
If you’re looking for a new fur baby to bring home this Christmas season, the Jackson County Animal Shelter may have the perfect pet for you. Here with one sweet pup who’s looking for a new home is Maridee Mallette.
Moochie is a sweet wiggly boy who was found as a stray and is looking for his forever family. Moochie is around 12 months old as of August 2021 and has topped out at a very compact 70 lbs. He has short, glossy black fur, and only sheds moderately. He appears to be primarily Labrador Retriever mixed with American Staffordshire Terrier. He can put a smile on anyone’s face! : ) While he had one squabble with a grumpy dog that bullied him when first in the impound, he has got along swimmingly with the other friendly dogs at his foster family’s boarding facility and even gets along with cats!
Zip and Sonya were surrendered to the Humane Society of Northwest Georgia shelter after their owner fell on hard times and lost their home. Zip is a 5-year-old male Chihuahua mix and Sonya is a 4-year-old female Jack Russell/Basenji mix. Both of these friendly, small dogs will make wonderful companions...
