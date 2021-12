Tre'Davious White has been an integral part of this Bills defense and team as a whole since he was drafted in 2017. After it was announced that White tore his ACL in the Thanksgiving game against the Saints, Bills Mafia knew they had to show the cornerback how much he means to the Buffalo community. Started by the Bills Mafia Babes on Twitter, Bills fans from all over started donating in amounts of $27.00 to the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana. As of December 1, the amount donated to the food bank is $108,359.

