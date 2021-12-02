Valneva (VALN) Confirms Initiation of Rolling Review with EMA and Provides Updates on its COVID-19 Vaccine Program VLA2001

As travellers try to comply with the new demand for pre-departure testing to return to the UK, they face conflicting versions of the timeframe in which they must take a test.On Saturday, the health secretary, Sajid Javid, said tests “will be required a maximum 48 hours before the departure time”.The press release that accompanied the statement made the same assertion, claiming the timing was “no earlier than 48 hours before departure”.But the official statement of the rules is: “From 4am 7 December, you can take the test any time in the two days before the service on which you will...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 44 MINUTES AGO