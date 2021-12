The sixth and final child tax credit check will be disbursed in just under two weeks. So if you've been receiving the payments since July, the December check will be the last you'll get until you file your tax return in 2022. Your final advance payment should arrive on Dec. 15 if you're enrolled in direct deposit -- otherwise, expect your check to arrive in the mail by the end of the month.

