Gov. Noem issues executive order to extend hay hauling

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem issued an executive order Wednesday afternoon to extend the timeframe in which haulers may move hay.

The timeframe has been extended into February 2022 and can continue to move hay from two hours before sunrise and two hours after sunset.

The order also applies to oversize hay haulers and states they must have warning lights and cannot run overweight.

