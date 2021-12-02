ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Gov. Noem issues executive order to extend hay hauling

By Jazzmine Jackson
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Hx0D_0dCK7U6q00

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem issued an executive order Wednesday afternoon to extend the timeframe in which haulers may move hay.

The timeframe has been extended into February 2022 and can continue to move hay from two hours before sunrise and two hours after sunset.

Gov. Noem wants to push anti-abortion argument to Supreme Court

The order also applies to oversize hay haulers and states they must have warning lights and cannot run overweight.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 1

Related
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

11
Followers
61
Post
131
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy