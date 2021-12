the autonomous billing platform, announces that it has finalized a $15 million seed-funding round. Led by Rapyd Ventures, the new venture capital unit of Rapyd, Entrée Capital, an established venture capital firm that has invested in unicorns such as Monday.com and Riskified and Tal Ventures, a premier Israel based VC with an extensive portfolio of over 30 firms, including Rapyd, in which Tal’s previous fund was its first investor. Anchor will use the proceeds to expand its team and “extend its partnerships and marketing efforts.”

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO