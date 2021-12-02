George MacKay got caught practicing ‘Wolf’ moves

"You cannot play poker with a gangster without having some cards up one sleeve." Netflix has released an official trailer for Munich - The Edge of War, a German thriller shot mostly in English from filmmaker Christian Schwochow (who also directed the return-of-fascism film Je Suis Karl last year). This premiered at the 2021 London Film Festival this fall, but hasn't shown up anywhere else yet. In Autumn 1938, a British civil servant and a German diplomat cross paths in Munich and conspire to prevent war in Europe. The film sees two young men embroiled in one of the most crucial moments in 20th Century history. Based on Robert Harris' book titled just Munich. The film's cast includes George MacKay as Legat, Jannis Niewöhner as Hartman, Jessica Brown Findlay, Robert Bathurst, August Diehl, Alex Jennings, Sandra Hüller, and Academy Award winner Jeremy Irons. Where did this come from?! It looks DAMN good! Not only an edge-of-your-seat thriller, but a provocative movie to think about in relation to today's troubled politics, too.

MOVIES ・ 21 HOURS AGO