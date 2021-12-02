ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

George MacKay got caught practicing ‘Wolf’ moves

By United Press International
Gephardt Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES, Dec. 2 (UPI) — George MacKay said his training for the film “Wolf,” in theaters Friday, led to embarrassing situations in real life. MacKay plays a man who believes he is a wolf, and he practiced his wolf walk in a park in Ireland. “You’d get caught...

gephardtdaily.com

theplaylist.net

George MacKay On Perfecting The Howl & Prowl Of ‘Wolf’ [Podcast Interview]

For years, George MacKay has been one of the most fascinating and versatile actors working out of the U.K. Having made his acting debut in 2003, in P. J. Hogan’s magnificent adaptation of “Peter Pan,” MacKay quickly went on to give diverse but invariably gripping performances in films such as “Defiance,” “The Thief Lord,” “The Boys are Back,” and “Private Peaceful,” all before he turned 20. More recently, MacKay electrified the screen with two top-tier performances in 2019, first as Ned Kelly in “True History of the Kelly Gang,” and then as Lance Corporal Schofield in Sam Mendes’ groundbreaking “1917.”
MOVIES
WHYY

Preview: Wolf

Lily-Rose Depp & George MacKay talk with Patrick Stoner about using their characters’ extreme physicality to play their animal side.
TV & VIDEOS
First Showing

George MacKay & Jeremy Irons in 'Munich - The Edge of War' Trailer

"You cannot play poker with a gangster without having some cards up one sleeve." Netflix has released an official trailer for Munich - The Edge of War, a German thriller shot mostly in English from filmmaker Christian Schwochow (who also directed the return-of-fascism film Je Suis Karl last year). This premiered at the 2021 London Film Festival this fall, but hasn't shown up anywhere else yet. In Autumn 1938, a British civil servant and a German diplomat cross paths in Munich and conspire to prevent war in Europe. The film sees two young men embroiled in one of the most crucial moments in 20th Century history. Based on Robert Harris' book titled just Munich. The film's cast includes George MacKay as Legat, Jannis Niewöhner as Hartman, Jessica Brown Findlay, Robert Bathurst, August Diehl, Alex Jennings, Sandra Hüller, and Academy Award winner Jeremy Irons. Where did this come from?! It looks DAMN good! Not only an edge-of-your-seat thriller, but a provocative movie to think about in relation to today's troubled politics, too.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Munich: The Edge Of War’: First Trailer For Netflix WWII Thriller With George MacKay & Jeremy Irons

Here’s your first trailer for Netflix’s WWII thriller Munich: The Edge Of War, which debuted earlier this year at the London Film Festival. Based on the novel by Robert Harris, the film is set in fall 1938 when Europe stands on the brink of war. Adolf Hitler is preparing to invade Czechoslovakia and Neville Chamberlain’s government desperately seeks a peaceful solution. With the pressure building, Hugh Legat, British civil servant, and Paul von Hartmann, German diplomat, travel to Munich for the emergency Conference. As negotiations begin, the two old friends find themselves at the centre of a web of political subterfuge.
TV & VIDEOS
Lily Rose Depp
lwlies.com

George MacKay staves off World War Two in the Munich: The Edge of War trailer

By the year 1938, the Nazis had spread through Europe with enough aggression to draw the concern of other superpowers in the region, but the British government was convinced war could still be avoided. A summit was convened in Munich to hash out an agreement between Hitler and his westward opposition, with a goal of finding a resolution that would appease the fascists while stemming their expansion.
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘The Power of the Dog’: Why Jane Campion Will Become the Third Woman to Win the Directing Oscar

Editor’s Note: The following story contains spoilers for “The Power of the Dog.” Jane Campion is enjoying this moment. After winning the Silver Lion for directing at Venice for “The Power of the Dog,” her triumphant return to feature films after 13 years, and soaking up the New York Film Festival applause at Alice Tully Hall, the director settles into a soft sofa at Netflix’s after-party at Tavern on the Green. She had taken a detour from moviemaking to create eight episodes of Sundance TV’s lauded series “Top of the Lake” (2013-2017), which starred Elisabeth Moss and Holly Hunter, back home...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son is the spitting image of his dad on set of new movie

Two of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s five children have followed in his acting footsteps – Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena. And five years ago, Baena recreated one of his father’s most memorable scenes from 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Now on the set of his new movie, Baena is once again channeling his famous father.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks Ripped Jeans & Looks Just Like Mom At Doc Premiere With Angelina & Pax

Angelina Jolie took two of her kids, Shiloh and Pax, to the premiere of a French photographer’s documentary on Nov. 18, and they all posed together on the red carpet. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, stepped out for another red carpet appearance on Nov. 18. This time, she joined her mom, Angelina Jolie, and older brother, Pax Jolie-Pitt, 17, at the premiere of French photographer, JR’s, documentary, Paper & Glue, at the Museum of Tolerance in Los Angeles. The trio posed for photos with JR before the big event, with Angelina and Pax standing to one side of the artist and Shiloh standing solo on the other.
LOS ANGELES, CA
purewow.com

Camilla Parker Bowles Reveals That She & Prince Charles Still Have a ‘Snap in Their Celery’ in Their 70s

Members of the royal family understand all too well that their positions require a lot of traveling. This past week, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles journeyed to Jordan and Egypt as a part of their Autumn Tour, and the Duchess of Cornwall talked about the excitement of the trip, but also how traveling affects her and Prince Charles now that they're getting older.
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment
Movies
Popculture

'America's Got Talent' Rocker Alum Dead at 30 Following COVID Battle

America's Got Talent has lost another performer, and at such a young age. Jay Jay Phillips, who made an impact during two seasons of the NBC reality competition, died at 30 after complications from COVID-19. According to the New York Daily News, the AGT alum was reportedly unvaccinated but had told people he planned on getting the shot before Thanksgiving.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Variety

Jay Jay Phillips, ‘America’s Got Talent’ Contestant and Heavy Metal Musician, Dies at 30

Jay Jay Phillips, a heavy metal musician who appeared on the reality competition show “America’s Got Talent,” has died, his band announced. He was 30. Phillips’ band, Mettal Maffia, made the announcement on Tuesday that the keyboard player had died. TMZ reported on Friday that Phillips died after a battle with COVID-19 over Thanksgiving and that he had yet to be vaccinated. “It is with great sadness we inform you all of the loss of our bandmate/brother/and friend @jayjayrocks. It still doesn’t feel real and we would give anything to change it. Please respect the family, as well as our wishes as...
CELEBRITIES
CNBC

This 33-year-old moved to South Africa from New York after falling in love—now she lives on $88 a day

Tanisha Colon-Bibb always planned on spending her life in New York — until love brought her halfway across the globe. The 33-year-old entrepreneur grew up in Harlem as the youngest of four children. After graduating from Spelman College in 2010, she launched her first business, Rebelle Agency, helping clients in entertainment, non-profit and other fields coordinate their marketing and advertising strategies.
RELATIONSHIPS
Variety

Jurnee Smollett Joins Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones in Amazon’s ‘The Burial’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jurnee Smollett has landed the female lead in “The Burial,” a new courtroom drama from Amazon Studios. The “Lovecraft Country” actor will star opposite Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones in the Maggie Betts-directed project. Based on a true story, the film follows a bankrupt funeral home owner who decides to sue a rival businessman over a handshake deal gone wrong. The owner hires a flamboyant attorney (Foxx) to handle the case. Smollett will play Foxx’s opposing counsel, sources said. Betts is directing from a script written by Doug Wright. Producers on the film include Bobby Shriver via his Bobby Shriver Inc....
MOVIES
The Independent

‘America’s Got Talent’ star Jay Jay Phillips has died from Covid-19 – reports

America’s Got Talent star Jay Jay Phillips has died, aged 30.His family told TMZ that the musician was suffering from Covid-19 at the time of his death, noting that he became sick during Thanksgiving week.The outlet also reported that his family and friends were checking in on him, but just before the holiday his condition deteriorated.While his family urged him to go to the hospital, the outlet reports that he told them that he just needed to “sleep it off”.Phillips’ girlfriend and mother reportedly returned to check on him on Thanksgiving and found him dead at his home.This a breaking story - more to follow
PUBLIC HEALTH

