ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Oil ends higher after a day of wild swings on OPEC, Omicron

StreetInsider.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Oil prices settled more than 1% higher on Thursday, after a see-saw session that saw benchmarks swing in a $5 range after OPEC+ surprised markets by sticking to its plans to boost output slowly. Brent crude futures settled up 80 cents, or 1.2%, at $69.67 a barrel after...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
OilPrice.com

The Oil Price Crash Has Taught U.S. Shale A Valuable Lesson

The massive oil price correction in November 2021, which turned out to be the worst month for crude since March 2020, came just as U.S. oil producers were drafting their capital budget plans for 2022. The plunge in prices, which sent WTI Crude from over $80 in early November to...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Oil rebounds above $71 on Omicron hopes, Iran talks

LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Oil rose by more than $1 a barrel to above $71 on Monday as hopes that the Omicron coronavirus variant may cause mostly mild symptoms boosted riskier assets and as the prospect of an imminent rise in Iranian oil exports looked less likely. Helping ease...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
DailyFx

S&P 500 Weekly Forecast: Omicron Fears May Weigh on US Stocks; Reopening Trade at Risk

Volatility has spiked in recent days on growing concerns about the pandemic. The S&P 500 has trended lower as traders have trimmed their exposure to risk assets. Though the fundamental backdrop remains supportive for most U.S. stocks on strong corporate earnings and constructive profit outlook, omicron variant uncertainty will drive price action in the near-term.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Janet Yellen
investing.com

Crude Oil Higher; OPEC+ Ready to Act if Demand Weakens

Investing.com -- Oil prices rose Friday as traders reacted with relief to the news that OPEC+ was prepared to act and potentially quickly reduce output if the omicron variant caused a dramatic drop in fuel demand. By 8:55 AM ET (1355 GMT), U.S. crude futures traded 3.1% higher at $68.53...
TRAFFIC
WGAU

OPEC+ sticks to modest boost in oil output despite omicron

NEW YORK — (AP) — OPEC and allied oil-producing countries decided Thursday to maintain the amount of oil they pump to the world even as the new omicron variant casts a shadow of uncertainty over the global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Officials from OPEC countries, led by Saudi...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wti Oil#Oil Markets#Omicron#Mexican#Pemex#Cadereyta#Reuters#Streetinsider Premium#Cibc Private Wealth Us
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures post a sixth consecutive weekly decline

U.S. oil futures gave up early Friday gains to settle with a loss, suffering a sixth weekly decline in a row. While the decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies on Thursday to "formally keep their meeting 'in session' means that they are watching developments closely and could reconvene at any time to begin to renegotiate the deal, this just speaks to the current uncertainty in the market when it comes to the ultimate impact the omicron variant will have on demand," said Troy Vincent, senior market analyst at DTN. "It's simply too early to tell." January West Texas Intermediate crude fell 24 cents, or 0.4%, to settle at $66.26 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, after trading as high as $69.22. For the week, prices based on the front-month contract, lost 2.8%, according to FactSet data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Oil futures settle higher after OPEC+ decides to keep gradual production increase for January

Oil futures settled with a gain on Thursday after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies agreed to leave their current deal to boost monthly output by 400,000 barrels per day in place for January. The group of producers, which is known as OPEC+, also left the door open for any adjustments to production, depending on new developments in the market. January West Texas Intermediate crude rose 93 cents, or 1.4%, to settle at $66.50 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, after trading as low as $62.43.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
International Business Times

Equities Unsettled On Omicron, Oil Drops On OPEC+

Fears about Omicron drove equities trading on Thursday, while oil prices fell as OPEC+ decided to keep on increasing crude output despite the new coronavirus variant. Oil prices had been rising strongly ahead of the meeting of OPEC and its allies amid expectations they would pause their modest monthly crude production increases given the added uncertainty Omicron brings to global demand.
STOCKS
investing.com

Oil Rebounds on OPEC, Only to Drop Back on 1st US Omicron Case

Investing.com - Oil prices recovered from 3-month lows on Wednesday in anticipation of supportive action from OPEC, before closing lower for a fifth time in six days after the United States announced its first Omicron case of Covid. WTI, or the West Texas Intermediate benchmark for U.S. crude settled down...
TRAFFIC
abc17news.com

OPEC+ meets omicron: New variant clouds oil supply decision

WASHINGTON (AP) — OPEC and allied oil-producing countries are meeting under the spikey shadow of a new COVID-19 threat as they decide how much oil to pump to a world paying more for gasoline. Thursday’s online meeting is clouded by uncertainty over the omicron variant’s impact on the global economic recovery. Officials from OPEC countries, led by Saudi Arabia, and their allies, led by Russia, will decide whether to stick with pre-omicron plans for steady, modest monthly increases in oil releases or scale back those planned upticks. The fast-mutating variant led countries to impose travel restrictions when it emerged late last week.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy