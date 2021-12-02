ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zonetail is Pleased to Announce That The Company Has a New CTO

 4 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2021) - Zonetail Inc. (TSXV: ZONE) (OTCQB: ZTLLF) ("Zonetail" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged David Arbuthnot as the Company's Chief Technology Officer. David worked for Zonetail...

StreetInsider.com

XPhyto Completes Strategic Acquisition of 3a-diagnostics GmbH

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. The acquisition positions XPhyto to be a leading Biosensor producer integrating thin film technology with 3a-diagnostics biosensor technology. The acquisition of 3a, a German-based rapid point-of-care diagnostics firm adds IP and a deeply experienced scientific expertise to...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Washington Post

Twitter’s new CEO announces major reorganization of the social networking company

Twitter’s new chief executive, Parag Agrawal, announced a major reorganization of the company Friday, putting his stamp on the organization following the sudden departure of co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey earlier this week. The shake-up, meant to streamline the company’s operations and accelerate its growth, will bring together employees previously...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Sativa Wellness Group Announces Change of Share Capital

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2021 / Sativa Wellness Group Inc. (CSE:SWEL) ("Sativa Wellness" or the "Company") announced today that an application has been made to the Aquis Stock Exchange ("AQSE") and the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") for 1,675,350 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") to be admitted on or around 9 December 2021, subject to the approval of the CSE and AQSE. These are to be issued to a consultant who has exercised their option in relation to G' shares in a subsidiary company.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Honest Company, Inc. For: Dec 01 Filed by: Liew Jeremy

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
BUSINESS
localocnews.com

XLR8 Companies (Xelerate Logistics) Announces New Operations Office in Valencia, CA

VALENCIA, Calif. /California Newswire/ — On December 1, 2021, Xelerate Logistics LLC (“XLR8”) announced a new branch opening in Valencia, California, located strategically 30 miles away from the Los Angeles / Long Beach Port. This fully staffed, operations office has been added to XLR8 as a necessary expansion for the New York based company to keep with increasing demand and a growing repertoire of clientele.
LONG BEACH, CA
martechseries.com

Cvent Announces New Independent Board Members for Post-Merger Company

~ New Board members announced in anticipation of Cvent and Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II merger completing in December ~. ~ Nominees bring extensive public company, technology, and SaaS experience, to help drive Cvent’s growth and capitalize on the expanding meetings and events technology opportunity ~. Cvent Inc. , a...
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

PayOp announces partnership with virtual banking company PayDo

Singapore-based payments aggregator and processor PayOp has partnered with PayDo, a UK-based virtual banking and official payment facilitator of Visa/Mastercard. The partnership between firms will provide a payment acceptance and processing platform for both businesses and individuals worldwide. PayOp users will be able to withdraw funds from their account to their PayDo wallet without additional delays and commissions. This collaboration has already proved itself to be beneficial for merchants of all industries. They can now keep a consistent flow of funds without fear of setbacks or additional fees.
BUSINESS
Daily Voice

The Preservation Company Announces Executive Director

The Preservation Company, a non-profit 501 (c)(3) organization founded by Sun River Health in 1987 to help address the housing crisis in Westchester County, has announced Christopher Quinones as Executive Director, effective December 1, 2021. Mr. Quinones will lead the organization following the hi…
PEEKSKILL, NY
healthcareittoday.com

Airstrip CEO Announces New Company, Adjuvare, Focused on Virtual Acute Care Monitoring and Services

As COVID-19 accelerated the maturity of the telehealth market, we saw a real explosion of live video telehealth companies as healthcare organizations had no choice but to adopt telehealth. As healthcare has gone back to in-person, we’ve seen a natural drawback of live video telehealth. However, we’ve also seen ongoing investment and expansion into the broader virtual care market. Plus, with this has come the realization that telehealth and virtual care means much more than a video chat with your primary care doctor.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Chobani Has Innovated Itself Into A High-Growth Company

Chobani’s business model is driven by a focus on values, specifically sustainability and nutrition. Yet, these values are not a source of competitive advantage and did not prevent the company. Chobani Inc. (NASDAQ: CHO), the food maker made famous by its flagship Greek yogurt, filed to go public through an...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Zonetail Signs Another Prominent Property Management Group in Southern Ontario

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 22, 2021) - Zonetail Inc. (TSXV: ZONE) (OTCQB: ZTLLF) ("Zonetail" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement to provide its 'Zonetail Home' residential mobile platform to another property management group, who for over 70 years has been developing and managing homes, condos, high-rise residences, commercial properties and golf courses across Southern Ontario.
SOFTWARE
The Independent

Alibaba appoints new CFO, reshuffles e-commerce businesses

China’s largest e-commerce group Alibaba said Monday it is appointing a new chief financial officer and reorganizing its e-commerce businesses amid a regulatory crackdown in the technology industry.The company said in a statement Monday that Toby Xu will succeed Maggie Wu as its new CFO from April 1, 2022. Xu joined Alibaba from PricewaterhouseCoopers three years ago and was appointed deputy group CFO in July 2019.Wu, who has been Alibaba’s CFO since 2013 and has helped lead three Alibaba-related company listings, will continue to serve as an executive director on Alibaba’s board. She will also remain as a partner...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Intermedia Cloud Communications (INTM) Files IPO Registration Statement

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Intermedia Cloud Communications (NASDAQ: INTM) files IPO registration statement. The company describes itself as: "We provide a leading, proprietary cloud-based communications and collaboration platform, purpose-built for our extensive and expanding network of...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Alset EHome International Inc. Prices $30 Million Underwritten Public Offering

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BETHESDA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2021 / Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ: AEI) ("AEI" or the "Company"), a diversified holding company principally engaged through its subsidiaries in the development of EHome communities and other property development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities and consumer products, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering ("the Offering") totaling $30 million in gross proceeds or $34.5 million in gross proceeds, if the over-allotment option is exercised in full. The offering consists of common stock, par value $0.001 per share ("Common Stock"), at a price to the public of $0.60 per Share, and pre-funded warrants to purchase shares of Common Stock at a price of $0.599 per pre-funded warrant. The pre-funded warrants have an exercise price of $0.001 per share.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Medigus's (MDGS) Jeffs’ Brands Files IPO Registration Statement

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Medigus Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDGS), a technology company engaged in advanced medical solutions, innovative internet technologies and electric vehicle and charging solutions, announced that its 50.03% owned subsidiary, Jeffs’ Brands Ltd., a data-driven e-commerce company operating on the Amazon Marketplace, confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form F-1 to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to a potential initial public offering of its ordinary shares in the United States. The timing, number of ordinary shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined.
BUSINESS
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Citizens Holding Company announces cash dividend

Citizens Holding Company (NASDAQ:CIZN) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.24 per share payable December 31, 2021, to shareholders of record as of December 17, 2021. “Today we are announcing our fourth quarter 2021 dividend of $0.24 per share,” said Greg L. McKee, President...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
techweez.com

Jack Dorsey Has Left Twitter, CTO Parag Agrawal Takes Over as CEO

Twitter is one of the most known social media platforms in the world. Facebook, of course, is ahead in that segment, bearing in mind it runs other social media platforms that have proved lucrative in the long run, and in the future. Shout WhatsApp. That aside, Twitter has not been...
BUSINESS

