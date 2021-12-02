Zonetail is Pleased to Announce That The Company Has a New CTO

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BETHESDA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2021 / Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ: AEI) ("AEI" or the "Company"), a diversified holding company principally engaged through its subsidiaries in the development of EHome communities and other property development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities and consumer products, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering ("the Offering") totaling $30 million in gross proceeds or $34.5 million in gross proceeds, if the over-allotment option is exercised in full. The offering consists of common stock, par value $0.001 per share ("Common Stock"), at a price to the public of $0.60 per Share, and pre-funded warrants to purchase shares of Common Stock at a price of $0.599 per pre-funded warrant. The pre-funded warrants have an exercise price of $0.001 per share.

