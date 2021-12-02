ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Verizon Communications (VZ) Declares $0.64 Quarterly Dividend; 5% Yield

StreetInsider.com
 4 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) declared...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI) Declares $0.105 Quarterly Dividend; 6.1% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE: SOI) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.105 per share, or $0.42 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 17, 2021, to stockholders of record...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hans Vestberg
StreetInsider.com

Avangrid (AGR) Declares $0.44 Quarterly Dividend; 3.6% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Avangrid (NYSE: AGR) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.44 per share, or $1.76 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 3, 2022, to stockholders of record on December...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

First American Financial (FAF) Declares $0.51 Quarterly Dividend; 2.8% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. First American Financial (NYSE: FAF) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.51 per share, or $2.04 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2021, to stockholders of record...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

CSB Bancorp (CSBB) Declares $0.31 Quarterly Dividend; 3.2% Yield

CSB Bancorp (OTC: CSBB) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share, or $1.24 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 21, 2021, to stockholders of record on December 7, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of December 6, 2021. The annual yield on the dividend is 3.2 percent. For...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Reports Q3 EPS of RMB 0.33

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) reported Q3 EPS of RMB0.33. Revenue for the quarter came in at RMB1.68 billion. For earnings history and earnings-related data on RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) click here.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Verizon Communications#Dividend Yield#Dividend Payments#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium
StreetInsider.com

PepsiCo (PEP) Raises Quarterly Dividend 5.4% to $1.075; 2.6% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.075 per share, or $4.3 annualized. This is a 5.4% increase from the prior dividend of $1.02. The dividend will be...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Penns Woods Bancorp (PWOD) Declares $0.32 Quarterly Dividend; 5.3% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ: PWOD) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share, or $1.28 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 21, 2021, to stockholders of record...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Ameren Corp (AEE) Declares $0.55 Quarterly Dividend; 2.7% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ameren Corp (NYSE: AEE) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.55 per share, or $2.2 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 31, 2021, to stockholders of record on December 8, 2021,...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

BlackRock (BLK) Declares $4.13 Quarterly Dividend; 1.8% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) declared a quarterly dividend of $4.13 per share, or $16.52 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 23, 2021, to stockholders of record on December 7, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of December...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

Prudential Bancorp (PBIP) Declares $0.07 Quarterly Dividend; 1.9% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ: PBIP) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share, or $0.28 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 21, 2021, to stockholders of record on December 7, 2021,...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Monro, Inc (MNRO) Declares $.26 Quarterly Dividend; 1.7% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Monro, Inc (NASDAQ: MNRO) declared a quarterly dividend of $.26 per share, or $1.04 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 21, 2021, to stockholders of record on December 7, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Eastgroup Properties (EGP) Raises Quarterly Dividend 22.2% to $1.10; 2.2% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Eastgroup Properties (NYSE: EGP) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.10 per share, or $4.4 annualized. This is a 22.2% increase from the prior dividend of $0.90. The dividend will be payable on January 15, 2022, to stockholders...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Ametek (AME) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend; 0.6% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Ametek (NYSE: AME) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share, or $0.8 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 24, 2021, to stockholders of record on December 8, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of December 7, 2021.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Graco (GGG) Raises Quarterly Dividend 12% to $0.21; 1.1% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Graco (NYSE: GGG) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share, or $0.84 annualized. This is a 12% increase from the prior dividend of $0.1875. The dividend will be payable on February 2, 2022, to stockholders of...
STOCKS
CNBC

Cramer's Investing Club: Consider stocks that return money to shareholders in this volatile market

In a market that is struggling to find its footing, a group of stocks that investors may put more focus on are ones with strong free cash flow generation and shareholder friendly capital return programs. As we said last Friday, companies with strong balance sheets, healthy dividend payments, and consistent share repurchase programs are typically ones that can withstand and find support in volatile markets. We think this has largely played out this week, with the case in point being Apple, who bought back $20 billion worth of stock in its last reported quarter, viewed as a "safe-haven" as the reason for the stock's notable outperformance.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Big Lots (BIG) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend; 2.8% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Big Lots (NYSE: BIG) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share, or $1.2 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 29, 2021, to stockholders of record on...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy