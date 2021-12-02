ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unfazed by Omicron, Fed policymakers show greater consensus for faster taper

Cover picture for the articleFILE PHOTO: President and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta Raphael W. Bostic speaks at a European Financial Forum event in Dublin, Ireland February 13, 2019. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo. Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. By Ann Saphir,...

