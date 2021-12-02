ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Councilman-Elect Ready to Lead

By Andre Ash, Digital Anchor
michiganchronicle.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCouncilman-elect Coleman A. Young II is weeks away from taking elected office, again. The former state senator will serve as an At-Large council member, representing residents from every cross-section of the city, rather than one particular council district as designed for seven other elected seats. In an interview with...

