Kula, HI

Healthwise Maui

Maui News
 4 days ago

Dr. Michael Shea, Intensivist and Chief Medical Director, Maui Health: The COVID-19 vaccine is now available for children as young as 5 years old, and many families are wondering if their child should get the shot. The important thing to know is that kids can get really sick from COVID-19, and...

www.mauinews.com

Maui News

Omicron suspected in 3 more Oahu cases

Three COVID-19 specimens from Oahu are being further examined for the omicron variant after they presented molecular clues related to the new strain, state health officials said Friday afternoon. The possible omicron cases come a day after the DOH’s State Laboratories Division identified the state’s first recorded omicron case in...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
Maui News

A crisis of care

Alongtime Maui resident we know has been trying to find a doctor for nearly two months. Her previous physician retired and the one before that moved away. Though she is hurting and needs help, she has been told time after time that the doctors she would like to see are too busy. The physicians are either not taking new patients or their earliest available appointment is deep into next year.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
Maui News

COVID-19 booster dose recommended for adults

The state Department of Health is adopting federal guidelines recommending single COVID-19 booster doses for adults who completed their primary Pfizer or Moderna vaccinations at least six months ago. Under the guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, boosters continue to be recommended for those who received...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Maui News

Maui Health System nurses deserve raise

I was recently admitted to Maui Health System, which runs Maui Memorial Medical Center. During my three-week stay as a patient recovering from a surgery, I witnessed the extreme hours each nurse endured. The special treatment I received was absolutely amazing. They showed true compassion, aloha and kindness in helping...
HEALTH SERVICES
EatThis

Doctors Say "Do Not" Do This After Your COVID Booster

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Maui News

Mayor trying to keep us all out of hospital

I like the mayor. I think he is doing an amazing job under the most difficult circumstances. He is being hit from all sides with competing demands from various groups of residents on how he should best be handling the COVID pandemic. Not an easy job, now a lot harder.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Maui News

Omicron case detected on Oahu, first in the islands

The first known case of the omicron variant in Hawaii was confirmed on Oahu on Thursday, and state officials say they are actively looking for the variant on “all islands.”. “This isn’t reason for panic, but it is a reason for concern,” state Department of Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
healththoroughfare.com

The CDC Reveals Dire Possibility Regarding the Omicron Variant of COVID

The new Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) of the SARS-CoV-2 virus immediately started to worry scientists. They still struggle to fully understand the danger behind the new strain, and among these experts, there is also Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Dr. Walensky spoke...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

People With COVID Usually Feel This First

There's a new COVID variant—called Omicron—that is cause for concern, as it seems to spread rapidly and scientists don't know yet how dangerous it may be. Its discovery has resulted in travel restrictions from South Africa, the country that alerted the world to the variant first. Although scientists are still studying this new variant, it's important to remain vigilant about the symptoms of the virus that is currently circulating most. Nearly all recent COVID cases are now caused by the highly infectious Delta variant, and research and doctors' anecdotal reports indicate that the symptoms are slightly different. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Maui News

Omicron variant detected on Oahu

State health officials confirmed Thursday that the omicron variant has been detected on Oahu, the first known case of the strain in the islands. “This isn’t reason for panic, but it is reason for concern,” state Department of Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char said in a news release. “It’s a reminder the pandemic is ongoing. We need to protect ourselves by getting vaccinated, wearing masks, distancing as best we can and avoiding large crowds.”
TRAVEL
wktn.com

ONU HealthWise Pharmacy Now Offering Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccines

ADA, Ohio – Ohio Northern University’s HealthWise Pharmacy is administering Pfizer brand’s pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations on campus for children ages 5-11 by appointment only. Parents can sign up their child to receive the Pfizer pediatric COVID vaccine by going to: https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/. If you do not see any available appointments, please...
ADA, OH
audacy.com

Marjorie Taylor Greene faces backlash for cancer tweets

When Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene compared cancer and COVID-19 in a series of tweets Saturday arguing against virus prevention protocols, others pointed out that cancer is not contagious. “Every single year more than 600,000 people in the US die from cancer,” said one of the Republican politician’s tweets. “Shutdowns,...
CANCER
CBS Baltimore

Maryland’s Health Department Compromised After Cyberattack

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — According to officials, a cyberattack took the Maryland Health Department offline this weekend. The department’s webpage was rerouted to the state’s flagship webpage, www.maryland.gov, as officials went through individual systems to determine whether any information had been stolen. The cyberattack also took away the resources that the website normally has available. This included the pages that invited Maryland residents to apply for Medicaid, get data on local nursing home safety and order free at-home testing for sexually transmitted infections. The Maryland Security Operations Center is now investigating the incident. In an effort to prevent further damage, certain systems have been taken offline and other precautions have been taken according to the Maryland Department of Health.  
MARYLAND STATE
nbcpalmsprings.com

Nursing Home Abandoned; 30 Patients Left With Nowhere To Go

Clients of the Legend Gardens assisted living and memory care facility have a lot of questions about state officials shutting it down. NBC Palm Springs has confirmed that employees at that facility haven’t been paid for their work in weeks. “It bounced, and then everyone’s account was in the negative...
HEALTH SERVICES
Maui News

COVID-19 at a glance

• State Department of Health on Friday reported 125 new confirmed and probable cases statewide, including 71 cases on Oahu, 18 cases on Kauai, 15 cases on Maui, 14 cases on Hawaii island and seven residents diagnosed out of state. • There have now been 88,023 confirmed and probable cases...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
Maui News

Search and rescue exercise held off Maui

The U.S. Coast Guard and local first responders conducted a search and rescue exercise off Kapalua on Thursday, simulating a report of a lost kayaker to help agencies prepare to work together in a real emergency scenario. Participating agencies included the Coast Guard, Maui Fire Department, Maui Police Department, Maui...
MAUI COUNTY, HI

