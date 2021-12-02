Boy in crosswalk hit by vehicle while walking to school in central Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A 14-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle Thursday morning while walking to school in a crosswalk in central Fresno, according to California Highway Patrol officers.
The boy ways struck around 8:00 a.m. at Ashlan and Thorne avenues. The child was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries.
The driver stayed on the scene and will not be charged according to CHP officers.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
