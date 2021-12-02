Gun fired in road rage incident leads to charges for Sioux Falls man
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police have made an arrest in connection with a road rage incident that happened on Nov. 30, near Dell Rapids on...www.keloland.com
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police have made an arrest in connection with a road rage incident that happened on Nov. 30, near Dell Rapids on...www.keloland.com
I think he should get tied to a tree with just his underwear on and the whole dell rapids community whip him for a day
Comments / 3