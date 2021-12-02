ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Microsoft Windows starts telling users off if they try to download Google’s Chrome browser

By Andrew Griffin
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00R7n7_0dCK574C00

Microsoft has started telling off Windows users if they try and download the rival Chrome browser.

If users navigate to the page to download Chrome on their Windows computer, they will see an array of pop-ups that gently chide them for trying to download Google’s alternative.

Instead, they are encouraged to use Microsoft’s built-in Edge browser.

The notifications appear differently from normal Edge notifications, and as such seem to have been coded into Windows itself. They are showing on both Windows 10 and 11.

Some of the prompts are more dry, simply claiming that Edge is a better browser and users should download it. “Microsoft Edge runs on the same technology as Chrome, with the added trust of Microsoft,” one reads.

Others aim for a more jocular approach, however, even going as far as to make jokes about Google’s browser.

“‘I hate saving money,’ said no one ever. Microsoft Edge is the best browser for online shopping,” one reads.

“That browser is so 2008! Do you know what’s new? Microsoft Edge,” says another.

Google shows similar messages when users are on Edge and navigate to its own services, such as Gmail. But those appear as normal website alerts, rather than coming from the service itself.

Comments / 2

Related
knowtechie.com

Delete these Android apps if they are installed on your phone

Whatever Google says about the security of the Google Play Store, it’s a fact that they don’t catch every malicious Android app that gets uploaded. Researchers at ThreatFabric say they’ve found a dirty dozen of apps downloaded from the Google Play Store that are actually banking or crypto trojans, which resulted in over 300,000 infections by the dropper apps.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

The One App You Should Delete Immediately On Your iPhone, According To Privacy Experts

In your never-ending quest to keep your iPhone and other tech devices as secure as possible, you might make assumptions about the danger of certain apps, while overlooking the real dangers of others. Given how often we hear about privacy concerns with Facebook and Instagram (just two examples), it’s perfectly understandable why you might be more suspicious of social media apps. But they aren’t the only ones that are contributing to a less safe situation for you, according to privacy experts. Yousun Allen, CEO at Yosun UV Printer, spoke with SHEFinds.com about the one app you should delete immediately on your iPhone. And it’s probably not the one you think.
CELL PHONES
CNET

5 Android settings you should want to change on your phone right now

Android comes with an abundance of settings that allow you to customize and improve smartphone experience. By default, Android picks what it considers the best settings, but depending on the type of user you are -- beginner, average or pro -- tinkering with your Android preferences and settings is a good idea to get the most out of your device.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

If you don't pause this feature, Google will track your location all of the time

You might think that toggling off "Google Location History" while in your Google account (myactivity.google.com) would stop Google from tracking your movements. Google claims that the information that this feature helps Google provide better service to users by knowing where you are, and where you've been. But Google claims that "Location History" is disabled by default and can only be turned on with the user's permission.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Chrome#Chrome Browser#Microsoft Windows#Microsoft Edge
howtogeek.com

How to Delete All Emails in Gmail

Mahesh Makvana is a freelance tech writer who specializes in writing how-to guides. He has been writing tech tutorials for over a decade now. He’s written for some of the prominent tech sites including MakeUseOf, MakeTechEasier, and Online Tech Tips. Read more... Want to wipe your Gmail inbox clean? Using...
INTERNET
avast.com

How to Know If Your Phone Has Been Hacked

Pop-ups If you’re seeing a lot of unusual pop-up ads, your phone could have an adware infection. Steer clear from these pop-ups — don’t click or open them because it could make the problem worse. Unrecognized texts or calls. Receiving communications from unrecognized numbers could indicate you’ve been the victim...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Software
NewsBreak
Windows 10
hackernoon.com

How to Spy on a Cell Phone Privately

The secret wish to spy on someone's cell phone can arise in every person. Thanks to the rise of technology, it is quite possible to apply a specific mobile spying application without being exposed. Among the best spying programs that have proven to work efficiently are: uMobix. With the growing...
CELL PHONES
howtogeek.com

How to Find Hidden Apps on Android

Joe Fedewa is a Staff Writer at How-To Geek. He has close to a decade of experience covering consumer technology and previously worked as a News Editor at XDA Developers. Joe loves all things technology and is also an avid DIYer at heart. He has written thousands of articles, hundreds of tutorials, and dozens of reviews. Read more...
CELL PHONES
Turnto10.com

Two billion Chrome users warned to update browser over new threats

CINCINNATI (WKRC) — Google is warning two billion Chrome users to update the browser after discovering 25 new threats in just the past two weeks. Seven of the 25 vulnerabilities in Chrome 96 are labeled "high level" threats, according to a blog post published on Monday. Windows, macOS and Linux...
INTERNET
ccm.net

Secret codes for Android phones

This guide will introduce you to the hidden settings intended for manufacturers, mobile phone operators or developers, new ways to tweak Android, and tools to troubleshoot your device. How to access secret codes for Android devices?. Below is a list of the popular secret codes for Android (2021). Open the...
CELL PHONES
CNET

Hurry, you only have 10 days to roll back to Windows 10 from Windows 11

Microsoft's latest OS, Windows 11, started its gradual rollout to compatible devices last month. (Note that it won't be available to everyone until 2022, but there is a way to skip the wait.) The OS has some new handy features and upgrades compared to Windows 10, but if you're unsure about upgrading you don't need to install Windows 11 right away. You actually have until 2025 to make your decision, that's when Microsoft says it'll end support for Windows 10.
COMPUTERS
komando.com

Weak signal? How to get better Wi-Fi on your Android

The digital age got a shot in the arm (pardon the pun) when the pandemic forced us to move our everyday activities online. Remote work and education, shopping, video chats and conferencing have become more common than ever. You’re probably using your connected devices more than usual, and that can...
CELL PHONES
KTEN.com

Is DuckDuckGo Really Safer Than Google?

Originally Posted On: https://www.alwaysvpn.com/insights/is-duckduckgo-really-safer-than-google. Although Google Chrome is one of the most popular internet browsers on the market, privacy-focused users are starting to shift their attention toward DuckDuckGo. Today, we’re going to walk you through the key differences between the two browsers and if it’s worth it for you to make the switch. Remember that no internet browser is perfect at protecting every aspect of your privacy online, which is why a secure VPN is an excellent addition to any browser you choose. We’re here to teach you how to make the most of your privacy by choosing a safe browser.
INTERNET
CNET

Google knows where you are 24/7. Turning off these settings can stop it

If you are using any Google app, it's likely you're being tracked. Even if you turned off location history on your Google account, you're not completely in the clear yet. While disabling that setting sounds like a one-and-done solution, some Google apps are still storing your location data. Just opening the Google Maps app or using Google search on any platform logs your approximate location with a time stamp.
INTERNET
Family Handyman

Never Get Rid of an Old Phone Without Doing These 6 Things First

When you’re ready to upgrade your cell phone to a shiny new high-tech model, it can be confusing to know what to do with your old phone. Once you’ve disconnected your phone from your contract, it’s just a memory repository full of good times and phone numbers. Of course you’re not going to just throw it away, so what about recycling it?
TECHNOLOGY
Ars Technica

I like Microsoft Edge. But if it doesn’t get less annoying, I’ll switch again

I've been a Microsoft Edge user for a little over two years now, starting right around when the first macOS preview version was released. As with many decisions, I arrived at it using a combination of evidence-based reasoning (it works on all the platforms I use, it retains the speed and compatibility of the Chromium engine, its memory and battery usage and privacy controls seemed at least marginally better than Chrome's) and gut feelings that felt right to me regardless of whether they were factually true (that giving more personal data to Microsoft bothers me less than giving it to Google and that a big company's browser would be supported better in the long run than smaller, less-used browsers like Brave or Opera).
SOFTWARE
Sunderland Echo

Android users warned about scam that can steal money if you answer your phone

Android users could be potential victims to a malware scam by simply answering a phone call. The scam steals the person’s online banking information and has the ability to go undetected by the majority of antivirus scanners. The malware variant was previously discovered in Brazil where it was distributed through...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy