Vacation Like A Rock Star Star In This Rock N’ Roll Mt. Brighton Airbnb

Excerpt from Issue 28 (March 2020) of Beautiful Bizarre Magazine // Material Memorie is the crystallized eyewear brand of Victor Hugo, a queer multi-disciplinary artist based in New York City. In 2010, he initially established Material Memorie as an art blog featuring his digital designs, handmade masks, and paper dresses. His artistic endeavor evolved into a genderless avant-garde eyewear and accessories line that embraces dark edgy style. Victor’s digitally laser-cut and hand-sculpted acrylic plastic sunglasses – accented with meticulously arranged Swarovski crystals – are an extension of his creativity and individuality. His artfully designed couture-caliber pieces have resulted in myriad collaborations with artists, fashion designers and musicians such as Nicki Minaj, Iggy Azalea, Lady Gaga, Alicia Keys, and Miley Cyrus.
