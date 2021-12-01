Vacation Like A Rock Star Star In This Rock N’ Roll Mt. Brighton Airbnb

There's a real good chance that kids across Michigan might not get to meet Father Christmas this year as there seems to be a Santa Claus shortage. It's the time of year when kids get either really excited to meet Santa Claus or they kick and scream trying to get away from him. Normally you can walk into any mall during the holidays and there he is just waiting to have a bunch of kids tell him what they want for Christmas. This year, however, it's going to be tough meeting him because there is a Santa shortage across the country and that includes right here in Michigan.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO