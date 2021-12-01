ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brighton, MI

Vacation Like A Rock Star Star In This Rock N' Roll Mt. Brighton Airbnb

By Maggie Meadows
 6 days ago
I have found the perfect getaway in Brighton, Michigan. This rock-and-roll themed house features four bedrooms, eight beds, and 2.5 baths. According to the listing on Airbnb, this home accommodates twelve people comfortably. Guests will live like rock stars in rock-and-roll themed Mt. Brighton Ski Chalet. That's right, this...

