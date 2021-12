Is it possible that people in the Grand Valley really hate fruitcake as much as we think they do? You're about to hilariously find out. Fruitcake has been around since the middle ages, although we aren't exactly sure who the nut was that first concocted the idea of putting fruit in cake. But, the idea caught on -and centuries later folks are still buying, gifting, and, yes, in some isolated cases - eating fruitcake.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO