The Western Agricultural Research Center (WARC), located in Corvallis, is standing in the doorway to one of the most significant transformations in its history as it transitions from doing research in some 100-year-old farmhouses and a barn into a modern research facility. The transformation is coming primarily thanks to a $1.2 million appropriation made during the last legislative session. Only one last hurdle remains to be jumped, however, before the research center can step through the door and into the next century and that’s some state participation in the funding. The Montana State University system must first come up with a $300,000 match for all that funding and the fund raising has begun in the Bitterroot.

CORVALLIS, MT ・ 12 DAYS AGO