French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 2
Dec 2 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
AIR FRANCE-KLM (AIRF.PA):
Franco-Dutch carrier Air France-KLM is considering delaying its planned capital increase amid concerns surrounding the Omicron variant of COVID-19, two sources familiar with the company's plans told Reuters on Wednesday. read more
ALSTOM (ALSO.PA):
French train maker Alstom announced on Wednesday that it had agreed to transfer its business activities related to Bombardier Transportation’s contribution to the V300 ZEFIRO very high-speed train to Hitachi Rail, the closing of the transaction is expected in H1 2022.
HERMES (HRMS.PA):
French luxury goods company Hermes won promotion on Wednesday to the blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 equity index (.STOXX50E). The group's inclusion to the index, set for December 20, could increase demand for the stock. read more
SAFRAN (SAF.PA):
France's Safran (SAF.PA) said it would review the future of 30% of the Zodiac Aerospace business it acquired three years ago, as it set out five-year financial goals and pledged to accelerate investments in the decarbonisation of aviation.
TIKEHAU (TKOO.PA):
France-based asset management and investment company Tikehau Capital announced on Wednesday the sale of its remaining stake in Eurazeo, said stake represents approximately 2.16% of the share capital. The placing of the shares is set to commence immediately.
Pan-European market data:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSE Eurotop 300 index..............................(.FTEU3)
DJ STOXX index......................................(.STOXX)
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................(.PGL.STOXXS)
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................(.PGL.STOXXES)
Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors.....................(.PGL.FTEU3S)
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................(.PG.PEUR)
Top 25 European pct losers........................(.PL.PEUR)
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones...............(.DJI) Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225.............(.N225) Tokyo report............
FTSE 100...............(.FTSE) London report...........
Xetra DAX.............(.GDAXI) Frankfurt items.........
CAC-40.................(.FCHI) Paris items............
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a glance:
Top News.............
Equities..............
Main oil report...........
Main currency report.....
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Comments / 0