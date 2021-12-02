French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 2

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

AIR FRANCE-KLM (AIRF.PA):

Franco-Dutch carrier Air France-KLM is considering delaying its planned capital increase amid concerns surrounding the Omicron variant of COVID-19, two sources familiar with the company's plans told Reuters on Wednesday. read more

ALSTOM (ALSO.PA):

French train maker Alstom announced on Wednesday that it had agreed to transfer its business activities related to Bombardier Transportation’s contribution to the V300 ZEFIRO very high-speed train to Hitachi Rail, the closing of the transaction is expected in H1 2022.

HERMES (HRMS.PA):

French luxury goods company Hermes won promotion on Wednesday to the blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 equity index (.STOXX50E). The group's inclusion to the index, set for December 20, could increase demand for the stock. read more

SAFRAN (SAF.PA):

France's Safran (SAF.PA) said it would review the future of 30% of the Zodiac Aerospace business it acquired three years ago, as it set out five-year financial goals and pledged to accelerate investments in the decarbonisation of aviation.

TIKEHAU (TKOO.PA):

France-based asset management and investment company Tikehau Capital announced on Wednesday the sale of its remaining stake in Eurazeo, said stake represents approximately 2.16% of the share capital. The placing of the shares is set to commence immediately.

