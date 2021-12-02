ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Analysts See Sharp Upside In Synopsys Post Q4 Beat

By Anusuya Lahiri
 4 days ago
DA Davidson analyst Thomas Diffely raised the PT to $400 from $335 (15% upside) and kept a Buy. The quarter reflects solid execution and broad-based strength across all segments and geographies, with records across revenue, EPS, backlog, and operating cash flow in FY21, highlighting the robust demand for Synopsys...

